EC publishes final MP electoral roll: 5.39 cr voters, 3.4 mn dropped

The Election Commission of India on Saturday published the final electoral roll for Madhya Pradesh after a nearly four-month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, deleting over 3.4 million names from the list.

The state now has more than 5.39 crore voters, as per the final electoral roll.

According to the data released by the EC, Madhya Pradesh had 5,74,06,143 voters before SIR began in October last year.

While the number stood at 5,31,31,983 voters after the draft roll was published, the final figure rose to 5,39,81,065.

The Election Commission said 34,25,078 names, about 6 per cent of the number before SIR, were deleted on grounds of absence, death, migration and duplication.

Officials said the final electoral roll comprises 2,79,04,975 male voters, 2,60,75,186 female voters and 904 electors from the third gender.

State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha said at a press conference that the EC has also shared a website link enabling the public to check their names in the updated list.