Himachal Pradesh unveils data-driven road drainage policy to boost safety

Himachal Pradesh will now design drainage structures using scientific hydrological data, including actual rainfall intensity and catchment characteristics, replacing reliance on standardised templates alone, according to a statement.

This data-driven approach, introduced under the new Road Drainage Policy, aims to build more resilient roads and reduce annual monsoon-related damage.

It also seeks to improve network resilience and enhance public safety and serviceability, a government spokesperson said on Saturday.

Approval for the policy was granted during a cabinet meeting held on February 12, 2026. The policy is aimed at addressing the recurring damage inflicted on the state's roads due to heavy monsoon rains.

In 2023 and 2025 alone, the state suffered estimated losses of nearly Rs 2,400 crore and Rs 3,000 crore, respectively, due to extensive road damage. Technical evaluations revealed that inadequate drainage systems, along with slope instability, were key factors behind the repeated destruction.

Himachal Pradesh maintains a road network of over 40,000 kilometres, which includes Major District Roads (MDRs), Other District Roads (ODRs), as well as rural link and village roads under the Public Works Department (PWD).

Field observations and post-monsoon assessments have consistently shown that poor drainage provisions are the primary cause of recurring road deterioration, the spokesperson said.

Traditionally, drainage provisions on PWD roads have been designed based on conventional patterns, field constraints, and incremental additions, rather than scientific hydraulic or terrain-based design principles. The new policy seeks to bridge this critical gap by prioritising hydrology-based designs.

For all new road projects, box culverts will now be the default drainage structure, due to their lower tendency to clog and their suitability for mechanical cleaning. The policy also emphasises enhanced hillside protection, mandating preventive measures in landslide-prone and seepage zones to mitigate slope instability.

By integrating drainage as a core engineering element instead of treating it as an ancillary feature, the policy aims to significantly improve the lifecycle performance and durability of roads, the spokesperson added.

Further, the policy will ensure strict enforcement under the HP Road Infrastructure Protection Act to prevent unauthorised discharge of domestic wastewater, roof water, sewage, and solid waste into road drains. Obstructions to water flow, such as parking vehicles within drains, placing construction materials, or other encroachments, will be treated as prohibited activities and are liable for action under the Act.

Special provisions are also in place for habitation zones, where drains will be covered using standardised designs that incorporate anti-theft measures. For uncovered stretches, raised kerbs with periodic inlet openings will be constructed to ensure a safe traffic edge while maintaining effective water flow.

Additionally, reflectors will be installed at appropriate intervals to improve nighttime visibility and traffic safety.

The policy will be implemented in phases, with priority given to major district roads, ensuring reliable, all-weather connectivity, particularly in economically and strategically important regions of the state, the spokesperson added.