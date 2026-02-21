Andaman deletes 5,269 names as final voter roll released after SIR

Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw the removal of 5,269 names from the draft electoral roll, as the final voters list was published after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Saturday, officials said.

The final electoral roll released by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) has a total of 2,58,040 electors, they said.

The revision was carried out from October 27 last year to February 21.

Out of the 3,10,404 electors enrolled in the Electoral Roll as on October 27, 2025, a total of 64,014 ineligible electors have been removed in the draft roll.

"Subsequently, the statutory period for filing Claims and Objections was conducted, during which 16,919 were added and 5,269 ineligible electors were deleted," according to a statement by the CEO's office.

As on February 21, 2026, the updated and validated list has names of 2,58,040 electors, it said.

Of the total number of 2,58,040 voters, 4,070 are in the 18-19 age group, 2,252 are marked as Persons with Disabilities, and 679 are above 85 years of age, a statement issued by the CEO said.

The exercise involved 100 per cent physical verification of electors through enumeration forms delivered and collected personally by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), leading to the deletion of deceased persons, those who had permanently shifted to other states or Union Territories, and duplicate enrolments.

The final electoral roll has been displayed at all polling stations and will be available for public inspection at Voter Facilitation Centres in the offices of the Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer for seven days from February 21, excluding holidays.

Electors have been advised to verify their names in the roll and submit applications for inclusion (Form 6), correction (Form 8) or deletion (Form 7), either online or offline.