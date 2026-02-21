Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India unveils 'Baku Evenings' to promote its heritage in Azerbaijan

India unveils 'Baku Evenings' to promote its heritage in Azerbaijan

The event saw the participation of several guests, including Dhruv Trivedi, lecturer of Sanskrit and Hindi at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, along with some of his students

Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan has launched 'Baku Evenings'

Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan has launched 'Baku Evenings'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan has launched 'Baku Evenings', a new cultural series aimed at promoting the country's culture, education, arts, and heritage through engaging community events in Azerbaijan.

The inaugural edition organised on February 20 celebrated the Sanskrit and Hindi languages in a bid to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries, an embassy official said.

The event saw the participation of several guests, including Dhruv Trivedi, lecturer of Sanskrit and Hindi at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, along with some of his students.

'Baku Evenings' seeks to foster meaningful cultural exchange and strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Azerbaijan, the official said.

 

The gathering focused on celebrating India's ancient and living language, Sanskrit and the old language Hindi.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US military airlifts microreactor as Trump pushes nuclear expansion

BAFTA

Indian film nominees in spotlight ahead of BAFTA Awards in London

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda launches India-made tetanus and adult diphtheria vaccine

Red Fort

Delhi's Red Fort to stay open all week, no more closure on Mondays: ASI

Modi Trump

Govt studying implications of US Court tariff ruling; Trump remarks

Diplomat Abhay Kumar, also a writer, artist and a language enthusiast, engaged with students, who shared their passion through recitations of timeless Sanskrit shlokas.

The two sides also had lively conversations in Hindi and insightful discussions on Indian culture and literature.

"Participants highlighted the profound wisdom embedded in Sanskrit texts and the expressive vibrancy of modern Hindi, underscoring the growing interest in Indian languages among Azerbaijani youth," the embassy said in a statement.

The session also witnessed participation from members of the Indian diaspora, including students and a group of social media influencers from Azerbaijan, the official said.

The evening concluded on a warm note with a recitation from Rabindranath Tagore's "Gitanjali", followed by an authentic spread of Indian delicacies, allowing attendees to experience a taste of India's rich culinary heritage alongside its linguistic traditions.

Kumar said such brings alive the shared values and cultural affinities between the two nations. "We are inspired by the dedication of the young Azerbaijani students, and look forward to many more such enriching interactions," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul appears in court over RSS defamation case; Sapkal as surety

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Kerala final electoral roll out following SIR; voter count at 26.9 million

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre aims for 6 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' by 2029-30: Shivraj Chouhan

transgender

Delhi govt likely to notify Transgender Welfare Rules in 15 days

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Infiltrators to be removed from electoral rolls, country in 5 yrs: HM Shah

Topics : Azerbaijan BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance