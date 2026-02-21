Clear skies expected in Delhi on Sunday, air quality to remain poor: IMD

A mainly clear sky is predicted for Delhi on Sunday, with maximum temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The national capital recorded a high of 28.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 2.6 degrees above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above the season's average, was registered in Delhi.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius with a mainly cloudy sky, the weather office added.

The relative humidity was registered at 50 per cent at 5.30 pm. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in the "poor" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with a reading of 211, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe', the data showed.