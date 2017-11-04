-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
HIV vaccine in the works, but hard to predict timeline: Mark Feinberg
The CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative said India lacks effective tools against infectious diseases like ebola, ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Under Modi govt, there's been communalisation of police, admin: Sudha Pai
The present confrontation is not an attempt to improve law and order; it targets the minorities, says Sudha Pai
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Was fortunate to captain a great generation of players: Sourav Ganguly
Ganguly tells Udit Misra that he decided to be aggressive as a captain to back his teammates and provide them an atmosphere to ...
February 17, 2018, Saturday
We need to market ourselves more aggressively to recruiters: IIM-A director
Errol D'Souza says challenge will be to remain a faculty-governed institute and yet be responsive to scrutiny of board
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Dalits are collateral victims of Hindutva, says eminent French scholar
Christophe Jaffrelot says proponents of Hindu nationalism have not transcended caste differences in spite of their efforts to ...
January 29, 2018, Monday
We expect India to improve rank in intellectual property index: Kilbride
Our expectation is that India will improve its rank, both in absolute terms and in relation to other countries, says Patrick ...
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Terms like 'womb on rent' censor commercial surrogacy: Anindita Majumdar
Anindita Majumdar, explores the world of commercial surrogacy and discusses her latest book on the subject in this interview with ...
January 10, 2018, Wednesday
Swachh Bharat: A public health crisis is upon us; here is how to avert it
A campaign for Swachh Bharat Mission says 'put away your waste, make your city clean', but where should it be put away? A proper ...
December 31, 2017, Sunday
India's schooling system is a mad hatter's tea party: Abha Adams
The schools that took CCE seriously had a very tough time; trying to understand it, absorb it, bring everyone on board
December 23, 2017, Saturday
There was no 2G case: Manish Tewari
Manish Tewari tells BS that the implications of the 2G spectrum judgment are huge
December 22, 2017, Friday
Disability activist Dr Satendra Singh is putting up a good fight
Singh explains what the idea of universal access really entails and explains why infrastructure planning must necessarily involve ...
December 22, 2017, Friday
2G verdict: All avenues will open up for us, says DB Realty's Vinod Goenka
Especially the poor and people from the lower-income group were affected as we were selling all the flats at Rs 2,500-3,000 per ...
December 21, 2017, Thursday
Took swift action in cases related to communal violence: Vasundhara Raje
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje breaks her silence over alleged communal tensions in the state as she enters the final ...
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
2017 was the best year of my life: Rajkummar Rao
Excerpts from an interview
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Technology will allow us to move away from our desks: Rachel Grimes
It is very important for the Asia-Pacific region to have a voice. India has spots in different standard-setting boards and ...
December 16, 2017, Saturday
A new Cold War in the Indian Ocean
China settles its border with other countries when it needs strategic advantage. And they cannot separate China's border policies ...
December 16, 2017, Saturday
'Ban on condom ads is out of sync with reality of times'
Mogae Media President Sandeep Goyal says Advertising Standards Council of India is 'largely toothless'
December 09, 2017, Saturday
Fit & Proper: Does your pain need physiotherapy?
Physiotherapy is the healing of an injury, disease, or deformity by physical methods such as heat treatment, soft tissue ...
November 19, 2017, Sunday
Each consumer is a mini-television tower: Rohit Ohri
Digital has opened up the world, says Rohit Ohri
November 04, 2017, Saturday
The great American dream is no longer intact: Viral Doshi
Viral Doshi - India's topmost consultant in the field based out of Mumbai - spoke to BS
