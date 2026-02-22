Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 06:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Weather today: Mercury set to rise in North India; rain likely over South

Weather today: Mercury set to rise in North India; rain likely over South

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In addition, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds

The IMD has indicated a gradual rise in maximum temperatures over several parts of the country. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 6:17 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over parts of southern India along with a gradual rise in temperatures across several regions of the country in the coming days. While southern and eastern states are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms, central India are expected to see a steady increase in maximum temperatures.
 

Heavy rainfall over South India

 
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In addition, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph is expected over Kerala and Mahe on February 22, and over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during February 23-25.
 
 
Thunderstorm and lightning activity is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka during February 21-23, and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal on February 23 and 24.
 

Rain and snowfall in Himalayan region

 
In the Himalayan region, isolated rainfall and snowfall are likely over Himachal Pradesh on February 23, and over Uttarakhand on February 23 and 24. The higher reaches of the Himalayan range may receive scattered snowfall, while the lower hills are expected to witness sporadic rainfall.
 

Maximum temperature outlook

 
The IMD has indicated a gradual rise in maximum temperatures over several parts of the country. Northwest India is likely to see a rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next seven days. Central India may witness an increase of 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next two days, followed by no significant change during the subsequent five days. No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the rest of the country.
 

Delhi weather forecast

 
For Delhi, minimum temperatures are not expected to undergo any large change over the next 24 hours, followed by a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter. They are likely to remain above normal over the next six days. The sky is expected to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy during this period.
 
Maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 28-30 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may settle between 11-13 degrees Celsius. No significant rainfall activity has been forecast for the national capital.
 

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 6:17 AM IST

