January 22, 2018, Monday Idea Cellular's new TV commercial: A transformative idea triggered by video A new TV commercial by Idea Cellular has pushed the running narrative of the telecom firm to imply how in today's world a video ...

October 15, 2017, Sunday Waste not, want not Brands can turn frugality into a differentiated purpose, build an identity in keeping with the times

July 12, 2017, Wednesday Rajiv Rao, the man behind Zoozoo ads quits Ogilvy India Rajiv Rao steps down as national creative director to pursue film-making

April 12, 2017, Wednesday Why ad planners are undervalued Planners have never done enough to define what value addition they offer

April 02, 2017, Sunday Campaign logic: Simple solutions for simple problems IDFC Bank's campaign for Aadhaar Pay builds a case for digital payments in a light-hearted manner

March 15, 2017, Wednesday Coca Cola plays the mango card The company wants to make Maaza a billion dollar brand, push its non-cola portfolio in the country

February 19, 2017, Sunday Campaign Logic: Banking on simplicity In its maiden campaign, Airtel Payments Bank makes a simple claim: that it will make banking hasslefree

February 06, 2017, Monday Pitching it straight Alcohol companies are increasingly bypassing traditional television advertising to reach audiences

January 29, 2017, Sunday Detergent ads make the gender leap Nirma Advance's campaign is the latest in recent years where brands are speaking to men

January 09, 2017, Monday Campaign Logic: Perceptions can be misleading A new ad campaign by Ford India hopes to dispel the myth that its cars are high-maintenance

January 01, 2017, Sunday Advertising industry needs to be nimble, no time to wait and watch Ad agencies are not pre-empting the changes, nor are they adapting themselves fast enough

December 26, 2016, Monday Immersion of brand experience is the key in the digital age At the core of brands success is the experience it creates for a fan

December 05, 2016, Monday Campaign logic: Feeling sad? Go shopping In its maiden campaign, 10-year-old lifestyle brand Max Fashion tries to strike a chord and build customer loyalty

November 20, 2016, Sunday Kids up the marketing game Children are no longer peripheral, but central to advertising plots as brands look for emotionally engaging narratives

October 27, 2016, Thursday Charmed by the same tune Rural and urban audiences' tastes converge when it comes to entertainment, encouraging brands to adopt a similar strategy across ...

October 23, 2016, Sunday Chefs at the endorsement table The growing importance of all things culinary and the hunt for credible faces as brand ambassadors are adding more power to the ...

October 20, 2016, Thursday Moving on KV Sridhar aka Pops has stepped down as the chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe-owned operations. He is in the process of ...

October 16, 2016, Sunday Regional media groups pad up for an ad rush Growing clout of tier-II and -III consumers has revived advertisers' interest in regional media, sparking off innovative ...

October 03, 2016, Monday Agent of change Dettol's new TV commercial hopes to appropriate a category benefit by trying to change our attitude to cleanliness