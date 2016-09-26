Advertising Features
January 22, 2018, Monday
Idea Cellular's new TV commercial: A transformative idea triggered by video
A new TV commercial by Idea Cellular has pushed the running narrative of the telecom firm to imply how in today's world a video ...
-
October 15, 2017, Sunday
Waste not, want not
Brands can turn frugality into a differentiated purpose, build an identity in keeping with the times
-
July 12, 2017, Wednesday
Rajiv Rao, the man behind Zoozoo ads quits Ogilvy India
Rajiv Rao steps down as national creative director to pursue film-making
-
April 12, 2017, Wednesday
Why ad planners are undervalued
Planners have never done enough to define what value addition they offer
-
April 02, 2017, Sunday
Campaign logic: Simple solutions for simple problems
IDFC Bank's campaign for Aadhaar Pay builds a case for digital payments in a light-hearted manner
-
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Coca Cola plays the mango card
The company wants to make Maaza a billion dollar brand, push its non-cola portfolio in the country
-
February 19, 2017, Sunday
Campaign Logic: Banking on simplicity
In its maiden campaign, Airtel Payments Bank makes a simple claim: that it will make banking hasslefree
-
February 06, 2017, Monday
Pitching it straight
Alcohol companies are increasingly bypassing traditional television advertising to reach audiences
-
January 29, 2017, Sunday
Detergent ads make the gender leap
Nirma Advance's campaign is the latest in recent years where brands are speaking to men
-
January 09, 2017, Monday
Campaign Logic: Perceptions can be misleading
A new ad campaign by Ford India hopes to dispel the myth that its cars are high-maintenance
-
January 01, 2017, Sunday
Advertising industry needs to be nimble, no time to wait and watch
Ad agencies are not pre-empting the changes, nor are they adapting themselves fast enough
-
December 26, 2016, Monday
Immersion of brand experience is the key in the digital age
At the core of brands success is the experience it creates for a fan
-
December 05, 2016, Monday
Campaign logic: Feeling sad? Go shopping
In its maiden campaign, 10-year-old lifestyle brand Max Fashion tries to strike a chord and build customer loyalty
-
November 20, 2016, Sunday
Kids up the marketing game
Children are no longer peripheral, but central to advertising plots as brands look for emotionally engaging narratives
-
October 27, 2016, Thursday
Charmed by the same tune
Rural and urban audiences' tastes converge when it comes to entertainment, encouraging brands to adopt a similar strategy across ...
-
October 23, 2016, Sunday
Chefs at the endorsement table
The growing importance of all things culinary and the hunt for credible faces as brand ambassadors are adding more power to the ...
-
October 20, 2016, Thursday
Moving on
KV Sridhar aka Pops has stepped down as the chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe-owned operations. He is in the process of ...
-
October 16, 2016, Sunday
Regional media groups pad up for an ad rush
Growing clout of tier-II and -III consumers has revived advertisers' interest in regional media, sparking off innovative ...
-
October 03, 2016, Monday
Agent of change
Dettol's new TV commercial hopes to appropriate a category benefit by trying to change our attitude to cleanliness
-
September 29, 2016, Thursday
No speed limit for Hyundai
The carmaker is tweaking its dealership and communication strategy for the rural market
-
January 15, 2018, Monday
Opportunity or challenge? How brands are riding the news wave in India
In 2017, news genre recorded 15% growth in the number of channels, according to BARC
-
August 21, 2017, Monday
Shop till you drop
It is not a choice between online and physical stores, but over which brand delivers the right expe
-
April 30, 2017, Sunday
The new Indian woman in advertising
A confident, assertive single woman is finding her way into popular advertising narratives
-
April 09, 2017, Sunday
Campaign logic: Icebreaker to allay mutual funds fears
A campaign by AMFI focuses on building awareness about mutual funds and the basic rules of investing
-
March 19, 2017, Sunday
Whirlpool in a modern avatar
The consumer durables player has modified its decades-old logo
-
February 26, 2017, Sunday
Campaign Logic: Eye on millennials and vision care
Coolwinks.com's commercial hopes to break stereotypes even as it appeals to the youth
-
February 06, 2017, Monday
Campaign logic: Matters of the heart
A new ad campaign by Aviva Life Insurance demonstrates how people can motivate each other to stay healthy
-
January 30, 2017, Monday
Brands zero in on service
Firms such as Samsung and Ford are going back to the promise of superior service
-
January 22, 2017, Sunday
Campaign Logic: Running to own 'racing' in consumer's mind
TVS Motor Company demonstrates the technical prowess of the newest entrant in the Apache RTR series
-
January 03, 2017, Tuesday
Everyman's endorser
Will Thums Up change the endorsement game for Ranveer Singh?
-
December 28, 2016, Wednesday
2016 shopping trends: Bulk buys, online purchases, private labels
Shoppers are increasingly visiting only one modern-trade store
-
December 26, 2016, Monday
Campaign Logic: Building 'castles' for premium buyers
In its maiden TV campaign, Lodha Group, promises to deliver 'magical homes of their dreams' to prospective buyers
-
November 27, 2016, Sunday
Campaign logic: Allaying scapegoat fears
In its new ad campaign, used car marketplace Droom tells the buyer that she would pay the right price by using its app
-
October 31, 2016, Monday
Ads on the watch list
Ads that play on emotions and tell stories from a child's perspective are a hit on digital media. According to the India YouTube ...
-
October 24, 2016, Monday
Abbott: Real-life stories put the spotlight on health
A new 360-degree campaign by drug maker Abbott features television and radio ads urging people to live each day fully
-
October 20, 2016, Thursday
TVS hits the road for loyalty
The two-wheeler maker has won customer patronage with relentless focus on after-sales service
-
October 17, 2016, Monday
Statspeak: Shopping guide
More than half of global respondents in a Nielsen survey say they use their mobiles when shopping to compare prices (53 per cent) ...
-
October 10, 2016, Monday
Campaign Logic: Breaking down mental barriers
eBay's new TVC is an invitation to shoppers to buy whatever they want online without fear of being judged
-
October 03, 2016, Monday
Statspeak: Wary of ads
Millennials trust what people say about brands on social media more than official sources, causing brands to consider more ...
-
September 26, 2016, Monday
Sports viewership rising in India, biz of leagues requires high investment
Indian sports viewership (TV) numbers grew 30 per cent over the two-year period between 2014 and 2015, according to a report ...