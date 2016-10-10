January 29, 2018, Monday How sportswear brands are rewriting playbook to cater to women consumers How brands such as Puma, Wildcraft and Woodlands are rewriting the marketing playbook to cater to women consumers

May 21, 2017, Sunday Parle's premium pitch Parle Platina will help save marketing and distribution costs

April 10, 2017, Monday Rahane, Dhawan, Jadeja: Rising brands on the IPL pitch While Dhoni, Kohli are reigning endorsers, new band of cricketers eyeing brand sweepstakes in IPL 10

March 19, 2017, Sunday The charge of the locals The southern market has eight big local brands that compete with Coke and Pepsi

February 28, 2017, Tuesday Repainting Jenson & Nicholson A new management looks to revive the dormant paints brand, readies for a stiff fight with rivals

January 24, 2017, Tuesday Coal India joins the sports sponsorship league By backing hockey tournament for first time, it closed a key gap in its sports promotion policy

January 22, 2017, Sunday Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research Omnichannel strategy is a panacea for retail woes

January 09, 2017, Monday Hamleys plays a country tune By the end of this year, Hamleys plans to have a network of 45 stores and 50 by March 2018

December 21, 2016, Wednesday Google brands its service in pixels The search giant bets on the popularity of its services in India to push Pixel

November 28, 2016, Monday Havmor looks for a bigger scoop The ice cream brand is stepping into five new states, using a premiumisation strategy to go national

November 03, 2016, Thursday Business lessons from T20 cricket The IPL and the digital channel have disrupted cricket and enterprises

October 26, 2016, Wednesday Rooh Afza stirs up the youth potion Hamdard looks to refresh its century-old brand by extending it into new products, hopes to encash its retro legacy

October 23, 2016, Sunday The Jio effect The entry of an aggressive challenger has revealed the weaknesses of India's top telecom brands

October 19, 2016, Wednesday Health, fitness oil the premium track Adani Wilmar, Vimal, Dhara are coming up with healthier alternatives for cooking oils as they seek a smooth ride up the value ...

October 17, 2016, Monday Intex tends the endorsement track The company chants the cricket-Bollywood mantra, looks for mass appeal as it spends close to Rs 12 crore a year as endorsement ...

October 17, 2016, Monday Raymond: A hundred styles of white The latest TV commercial by Raymond represents a marked departure from its strategy so far

October 13, 2016, Thursday Saregama changes its tune The music and content producer refocuses on digital, eyes a growing market for streaming services

October 11, 2016, Tuesday M&M, TAFE look to rev up the tractor market To rekindle consumer interest, companies introduce technology and design as brand differentiators, reposition their products and ...