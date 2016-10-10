Marketing Features
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
How sportswear brands are rewriting playbook to cater to women consumers
How brands such as Puma, Wildcraft and Woodlands are rewriting the marketing playbook to cater to women consumers
-
May 21, 2017, Sunday
Parle's premium pitch
Parle Platina will help save marketing and distribution costs
-
April 10, 2017, Monday
Rahane, Dhawan, Jadeja: Rising brands on the IPL pitch
While Dhoni, Kohli are reigning endorsers, new band of cricketers eyeing brand sweepstakes in IPL 10
-
March 19, 2017, Sunday
The charge of the locals
The southern market has eight big local brands that compete with Coke and Pepsi
-
February 28, 2017, Tuesday
Repainting Jenson & Nicholson
A new management looks to revive the dormant paints brand, readies for a stiff fight with rivals
-
January 24, 2017, Tuesday
Coal India joins the sports sponsorship league
By backing hockey tournament for first time, it closed a key gap in its sports promotion policy
-
January 22, 2017, Sunday
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
Omnichannel strategy is a panacea for retail woes
-
January 09, 2017, Monday
Hamleys plays a country tune
By the end of this year, Hamleys plans to have a network of 45 stores and 50 by March 2018
-
December 21, 2016, Wednesday
Google brands its service in pixels
The search giant bets on the popularity of its services in India to push Pixel
-
November 28, 2016, Monday
Havmor looks for a bigger scoop
The ice cream brand is stepping into five new states, using a premiumisation strategy to go national
-
November 03, 2016, Thursday
From 2 to 16 brands in 7 yrs, here's how luxury bikes are clearing speed bumps
Easy financing options and smart marketing tools have helped
-
November 03, 2016, Thursday
Business lessons from T20 cricket
The IPL and the digital channel have disrupted cricket and enterprises
-
October 26, 2016, Wednesday
Rooh Afza stirs up the youth potion
Hamdard looks to refresh its century-old brand by extending it into new products, hopes to encash its retro legacy
-
October 23, 2016, Sunday
The Jio effect
The entry of an aggressive challenger has revealed the weaknesses of India's top telecom brands
-
October 19, 2016, Wednesday
Health, fitness oil the premium track
Adani Wilmar, Vimal, Dhara are coming up with healthier alternatives for cooking oils as they seek a smooth ride up the value ...
-
October 17, 2016, Monday
Intex tends the endorsement track
The company chants the cricket-Bollywood mantra, looks for mass appeal as it spends close to Rs 12 crore a year as endorsement ...
-
October 17, 2016, Monday
Raymond: A hundred styles of white
The latest TV commercial by Raymond represents a marked departure from its strategy so far
-
October 13, 2016, Thursday
Saregama changes its tune
The music and content producer refocuses on digital, eyes a growing market for streaming services
-
October 11, 2016, Tuesday
M&M, TAFE look to rev up the tractor market
To rekindle consumer interest, companies introduce technology and design as brand differentiators, reposition their products and ...
-
October 10, 2016, Monday
Insurers play the fitness card
ICICI Lombard and Cigna TTK tap into the growing desire for wellness among consumers as they look to build brand loyalty
-
October 23, 2017, Monday
PVR's digital path to creating loyalty
As the cinema chain launches a digital plan to woo customers, building relevance and context will be key
-
April 30, 2017, Sunday
The beguiling allure of 'masstige' brands
Trading places up and down the value spectrum isn't always easy or successful
-
March 27, 2017, Monday
How start-ups are facing growing-up pangs
The question is what makes start-ups so vulnerable?
-
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
Branding the state
Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh use celebrity endorsers and launch social media campaigns
-
February 06, 2017, Monday
Discovery launches sports channel DSport
The network launches its first ever sports channel in India
-
January 23, 2017, Monday
Brands take a stand
Firms are moving out of their comfort zone to address sensitive issues
-
January 12, 2017, Thursday
Maruti rides the millennial track with Ignis
With Ignis, the auto maker joins a growing list of companies trying to woo the demographic
-
December 26, 2016, Monday
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
Referral hiring is not great for diversity at the workplace
-
December 05, 2016, Monday
How Myntra is scoring with celebrity brands
The e-tailer bets on its portfolio of celebrity branded apparel and customer fascination with Bollywood to position itself as a ...
-
November 03, 2016, Thursday
Trent looks for a larger brand footprint
With 151 stores under Westside, Landmark and Star, the retailer has stepped up the pace of expansions and sharpened its focus on ...
-
November 03, 2016, Thursday
AI surge in e-commerce
Online players are taking the lead in leveraging technology to build products and streamline processes for a more personalised ...
-
November 01, 2016, Tuesday
Brands plug into the Ae Dil... spirit
Facebook, Airbnb, Paytm, eBay join the film's cast of brands, look to connect with young audiences
-
October 24, 2016, Monday
Swinging at fifty
Will one of the country's oldest brand mascots live to be a hundred?
-
October 20, 2016, Thursday
Modern keeps up with the times
The 50-year old brand is getting ready for a fresh look and a contemporary product line under its new owners
-
October 18, 2016, Tuesday
Siemens sharpens the pitch
With its first corporate campaign in three years, the company wants to position itself as the perfect partner for the Make in ...
-
October 17, 2016, Monday
GoAir shifting gears
The airline is taking first steps to achieve economies of scale even as its maintains caution
-
October 13, 2016, Thursday
Tapping into offline networks
Urban Ladder, Pepperfry, Livspace are stepping out of their virtual-only avatars to expand their brand footprint. But will this ...
-
October 12, 2016, Wednesday
Inferno kicks up a storm
The country's growing appetite for Hollywood has led Sony Pictures to release the movie in India two weeks before in the US and ...
-
October 11, 2016, Tuesday
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo give millions to public health, then lobby against it
Beverage giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have given millions of dollars to nearly 100 prominent health groups in recent years, while ...
-
October 10, 2016, Monday
Shampoo, eye cream and a chemical crackdown
The last time Congress thoroughly overhauled the regulation of personal care products like cosmetics and shampoo, World War II ...