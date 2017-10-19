Advertising News
March 11, 2018, Sunday
You have to find newer ways to work together & collaborate: Raji Ramaswamy
In a Q&A, CEO of Contract Advertising, along with her boss Tarun Rai, who is South Asia CEO of J Walter Thompson, highlights her ...
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Salon-ready hair: Livon sells its serum as an on-the-go alternative
Can't take your salon along? Carry your Livon serum for a hassle-free experience, suggests the brand's new ad campaign
February 12, 2018, Monday
Electronics firm BPL is tapping into its's own warehouses to save costs
Electronics firm is tapping into its's own warehouses as well as Amazon's network of fulfilment centres to save costs
February 05, 2018, Monday
Super Bowl 2018: Here's why it's called the 'granddaddy' of all ad buys
The Super Bowl may become yet another media experience that cloisters us in our own digital bubbles
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
Indian digital advertising market to grow 32% to Rs 189 billion by 2020
The e-commerce is the biggest spender on digital media contributing to 19 per cent of all digital spend
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Price, features and wallet share: Smartphone brands lose label power
The shine is coming off some of the big brands in the business as styles, prices and features converge in the mobile handset ...
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Thums Up: Thunder strikes
Thums Up comes up with a high-octane commercial to communicate the promise of 'more thunder' for its first-ever variant in 40 ...
January 01, 2018, Monday
An advertiser's handbook for 2018
Certain big predictions that advertisers and marketers must get ready for, in the new year
January 01, 2018, Monday
2018: Hope, realism and the allure of ayurveda
The game-changing events of 2017 that could shape the world of brands in the new year
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
2017: When brands have used something old to say something new
The list of brands convinced that sharing a blast from the past and thereby tugging at heartstrings is what it will take to get ...
December 24, 2017, Sunday
India is 5th most vacation deprived country globally: Survey
55% Indians take fewer days of the vacation days they get
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Data tracker: The power of celebrity
As 2017 kicked off, stars were wary as govt was all set to legislate the brand-endorser relationship, in a bid to protect ...
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
Virat, Anushka married in Italy! How star brands light up the catwalk
As the fashion market booms, the band of celebrity endorsers with their own apparel brands is expanding
December 02, 2017, Saturday
How these apps can build markets for small businesses and help them grow
Here are the top five 'Mobile App Development Platforms' for small businesses in India
November 28, 2017, Tuesday
Brands take the Facebook bait
The social media platform hones its business skills for the local market , wins brands and advertisers over
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Advertisers take a reality check on viewership over KBC, Big Boss
As marketers take stock of audience engagement and reach on prime time television, two reality shows are pointing them in two ...
November 14, 2017, Tuesday
Vodafone India tunes in to a new beat
With a new tagline and revamped visual identity, the telecom major readies for the bruising battle for survival in the Indian ...
November 05, 2017, Sunday
Hindustan Unilever gives a natural spin to personal care
The firm is taking master brand Lever Ayush into new categories as the need for chemical-free products becomes the norm in India
October 30, 2017, Monday
Consumers are looking out for on-demand TV content: Survey
They believed this trend would be more pronounced in the next three-five years
October 22, 2017, Sunday
Data Tracker : Getting creative with advertising
The five key drivers contributing to advertising's effectiveness are: creative, reach, targeting, recency and context
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Are brand campaigns more tactical than strategic about Women's Day?
Brands continue to be tactical, not strategic; fall prey to stereotypes in their efforts to align with the cause of women around ...
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
GroupM forecasts India's advertising expenditure to grow 13% in 2018
India joins the top 10 club of ad markets in the world, its advertising industry is expected to see a 300 basis point jump in ...
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Brands talk sustainability but stumble at the course
Consumers are more vocal about environment-friendly packaging and products but in India, it is still a premium play for brands
January 18, 2018, Thursday
OTT growth to ride on regional content, may pip TV in movie premier biz
Rising digital penetration will see an increase in time spent on digital platforms through mobile devices, says Deloitte report
January 15, 2018, Monday
Chasing brand mascot: Vodafone brings iconic pug back for a new campaign
Do mascots help or hinder a brand's growth?
January 04, 2018, Thursday
India vs SA: Sony Pictures starts campaign, looks for first win of the year
The network has launched an aggressive campaign for the India-South Africa series, wanting to make the most of its pared down ...
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Hindalco builds many brands out of one
The Aditya Birla Group flagship repackages its metals portfolio for a varied and global audience
January 01, 2018, Monday
2018: Think beyond categories and consumption
In the past marketers have focused too narrowly on a category or customer group, it is time to go wide
December 28, 2017, Thursday
Year End Specials: The small screen grew bigger in 2017
From Prime Minister Modi to Virat Kohli, television viewing clustered around a new set of viewership magnets in 2017
December 24, 2017, Sunday
Data Tracker: The value of stardust
On Facebook, Virat Kohli tops the list of five most popular stars with 36 million followers
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Kerovit TV ad: Whacky take on sanitary ware advertising
A new campaign by Kerovit aims to popularise the brand among young couples with a whacky take on sanitary ware advertising
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Starry brand appeal
Are celebrities cementing the relationship between consumers and brands?
December 06, 2017, Wednesday
ABCL pitches for a united front
Aditya Birla Capital opts for an image overhaul, groups multiple businesses under a single, simplified brand identity
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
PepsiCo tunes 7up to a new pitch
The cola major is investing more in the brand and redefining its cool factor for the core demographic
November 27, 2017, Monday
Advertising is the most popular tool to reach customers: Survey
TV ads continue to dominate spends on advertising and promotions
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
Bharti AXA's new digital campaign: Don't rely on luck, get insured
The agency tried to present references of scarcely believable ads to remind viewers how some people rely solely on superstition
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Rethinking Datsun: Nissan is getting aggressive with advertising, service
Nissan is sharpening the punchlines as it takes its campaign digital, says it will get louder and bolder to get close to the ...
November 01, 2017, Wednesday
Sharekhan's new TV ad encourages millennials to take charge of investments
In its latest campaign, brokerage firm asks young adults to make informed choices
October 29, 2017, Sunday
Industrial products in the advertising spotlight
An infrastructure push coupled with growing involvement of people in construction of their homes has led to greater brand ...
October 19, 2017, Thursday
Best of the best: The week's most viewed ads
The 2017 festive season has seen some interesting television and digital films being released by brands