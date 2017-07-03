Management - Interviews
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
India can't afford to slow down in global race for AI: Google Brain founder
It feels like the US and China have done a lot, but it's still so early
-
February 17, 2018, Saturday
We need to market ourselves more aggressively to recruiters: IIM-A director
Errol D'Souza says challenge will be to remain a faculty-governed institute and yet be responsive to scrutiny of board
-
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Women can add a lot of value to business of advertising: Srija Chatterjee
In a Q&A, the MD of Publicis Worldwide highlights her priorities for the agency besides speaking about gender diversity in ...
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
We offer every consumer 'meri waali chai': Chaayos CEO Nitin Saluja
Our starting point was to figure out what kind of tea the country drinks, says Nitin Saluja
-
January 15, 2018, Monday
Firms are looking to re-engage buyers on apps: Criteo's Siddharth Dabhade
A brand today would like to capture audiences more at the last stage of the purchase funnel, Siddharth Dabhade tells Ritwik
-
January 13, 2018, Saturday
Look at larger picture to create value: Vaidyanathan, CEO of Capital First
In the last five-six years, at Capital First, we have developed some really fantastic capabilities for small entrepreneurs in ...
-
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Clients are wrestling with what their businesses will be in 5 yrs: Chestnut
Earlier, big thinking was happening at the strategy level and technology was the enabler. Now the reverse is happening, Donald ...
-
December 11, 2017, Monday
Robots are especially useful in inspection, maintenance: Sethu Vijayakumar
But policies, products and the research itself need to be customised for India, Sethu Vijayakumar tells Sangeeta Tanwar
-
November 27, 2017, Monday
The right influencers can make or break brands: Terry Peigh
Interview with Terry Peigh, managing director, Interpublic Group
-
November 13, 2017, Monday
We want user connections on our platform to be more productive: Penry Price
Interview with Penry Price, vice-president, marketing solutions (LMS), LinkedIn
-
November 06, 2017, Monday
Focusing on few geographies in India is key: Walmart India's Krish Iyer
Our entry into or growth now in cash-and-carry is a strategic move, and it is not because 100% FDI is not there in retail: Iyer
-
October 30, 2017, Monday
To be successful, leaders need to address diversity of all kinds: Altman
Interview with David Altman, Global chief operating officer, Center for Creative Leadership
-
October 11, 2017, Wednesday
The pride in being Indian and buying Indian is growing: BCG's Thomas Lutz
As the head of the consumer and retail practice at the Boston Consulting Group, Lutz has a close view of these sectors in all ...
-
October 08, 2017, Sunday
Most media creators wait until launch to know what audiences think: Lamont
Interview with 'Lean Media' author Ian Lamont
-
September 25, 2017, Monday
Learning platforms that look like Netflix seem to be the way to go: Mcgrath
Interview with Sean Mcgrath, Vice-president, human resources, World Bank Group
-
August 14, 2017, Monday
We are offering same technology at a better price: Super Plastronics CEO
Interview with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO and director, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd
-
July 24, 2017, Monday
Let's use tech to say what best practice should be: Trevor Gruzin
The senior MD & lead for Accenture Strategy, Asia Pacific asserts it's important to create a culture
-
July 17, 2017, Monday
Automation is an opportunity to be more competitive: Andreas Wolf
Our main challenge is how to make Bosch in India fit for the future, says Bosch India's Andreas Wolf
-
July 10, 2017, Monday
The app is becoming the piece for loyalty to a brand: Becky Tasker
Stickiness is very important as it can indicate if you need to optimise and improve: Becky Tasker
-
July 03, 2017, Monday
To be effective, native advertising has to be subtle, says Mike Smith
The branded content marketplace has grown very quickly, says Mike Smith