Expert Views on Commodities
October 18, 2016, Tuesday
Controls reason for thriving black market in urea
Good quantities of both domestic and imported urea find their way into neighbouring countries
September 26, 2016, Monday
Prices of quality teas fall due to global oversupply
ITA spokesperson Azam Monem says the industry is being worn down by production costs rising at a faster pace than beverage prices
September 06, 2016, Tuesday
Crude oil will remain below $50 in 2016: Abhishek Deshpande
Interview with Chief energy analyst, Natixis
August 30, 2016, Tuesday
Why Iran's infra push is good news for India
"If we play our cards well, we stand a good chance to export good volumes of steel for use in the about-to-be-launched ...
August 22, 2016, Monday
Chinese opposition to low-priced iron ore dumping defies logic
Naming directly Anglo-Australian mining groups Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton and Brazilian Vale for unsettling the Chinese ore ...
August 16, 2016, Tuesday
China faces pressure to cut steel, coal capacity
Concern over capacity surplus is finding growing resonance at all places, including Beijing, which is blamed for world steel ...
August 15, 2016, Monday
Prices of base metals could inch up after correction
The big question is whether the stellar gains seen for the likes of zinc, nickel and aluminium mark the start of a new bull cycle
August 02, 2016, Tuesday
Stainless steel makers want level playing field
Increasingly, big imports of stainless steel flat products, particularly from China, have left much of the domestic industry ...
July 26, 2016, Tuesday
Zinc is a bullish exception among bearish metals
The current three-month LME price of zinc is up around 50% on the January level. But, it is still miles away from the lofty high ...
July 19, 2016, Tuesday
China's problem with India's rise as a steel major
What is galling about the vitriol against India is that the US and the European Union have been a lot more proactive in building ...
July 18, 2016, Monday
Sugar, cotton prices to trend higher
Acreage in Maharashtra has fallen 7.2 per cent, while Karnataka is down three per cent from a year ago Uttar Pradesh and Tamil ...
July 11, 2016, Monday
Time to buy mineral resources in Africa
India has deep historic relationship with many mineral resource rich African countries such as South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and ...
July 04, 2016, Monday
Downstream value addition gives Hindalco edge over competition
Hindalco is the one which continues to make significant strides in converting the metal it smelts at its three smelters into ...
June 14, 2016, Tuesday
Iron ore to fall on weak fundamentals
The average ore price for 2015 was around $50 a tonne, a major climb down from $192 a tonne on February 16, 2011
June 06, 2016, Monday
China's aluminium output data fail to carry conviction
As floods of cheap Chinese imports have led to smelting capacity withering in many parts of the world, the truncated industry in ...
May 30, 2016, Monday
Drip irrigation for sugar cane farming
Govt and Jain Irrigation are on the same page that large-scale application of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems will lead to ...
May 24, 2016, Tuesday
Revenue-sharing formula can redeem sugar sector
No wonder, industry cane dues at one point in the current season rose to Rs 22,000 crore, compelling the government to give an ...
May 16, 2016, Monday
Fall in iron ore prices is a pointer to commodities market fragility
No doubt 'structural and cyclical economic developments' in the past couple of years have painted the industry into a corner
May 02, 2016, Monday
One who laid new ground rules for jute and sugar
India enjoys a major global profile in these two sectors
April 25, 2016, Monday
Commodities react like a canary in a coal mine
No doubt commodities will be the first in the line of price collapse if recession hits the world