-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Govt could pass Finance, Fugitive Economic Offenders bills amid din
J&K CM Mehbooba sacks finance minister Haseeb Drabu, Naresh Agrawal joins BJP
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sonia to host dinner for Oppn parties on Tuesday to forge anti-BJP front
Sonia Gandhi has called for opposition unity and said parties should set aside their minor differences to get together
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
Naresh Agrawal created a furore in the BJP minutes after joining it with comments belittling actor-politician Jaya Bachchan as ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
New Delhi, 12 MarchElections to 58-Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled for March 23, but saw much drama across the political spectrum ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Unacceptable': BJP on Naresh Agrawal's comment on SP's Jaya Bachchan
Agrawal, who lost out to Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the upper house to Jaya Bachchan, today quit the Samajwadi ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Suresh Prabhu takes additional charge as new civil aviation minister
This comes after the resignation of incumbent Ashok Gajapati Raju of the Telugu Desam Party after the latter parted ways with the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
With SP not nominating him to RS, Akhilesh aide Naresh Agrawal joins BJP
He was angry over nomination of film actor Jaya Bachchan by the Samajwadi Party for a Rajya Sabha seat, ignoring his claim
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Assembly elections: How many young Congressmen should be in the CWC?
Reconstituting a political party is perilous business. There must be continuity, but change has to be brought too
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
75,000 students committed suicides in India between 2007 and 2016: Study
Maharashtra reported the most - 1,350 - student suicides in 2016, or four every day, followed by West Bengal (1,147) and Tamil ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Periscope: Modi to visit Karnataka, Sonia Gandhi to host dinner, and more
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has invited leaders of all the opposition parties for a dinner on Tuesday in a fresh bid to forge a ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
BJP names 18 candidates including Narayan Rane for Rajya Sabha polls
The party's choices for the Rajya Sabha indicate an effort on its part to strengthen its social equations in the states going to ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Rajasthan MLA Kirodilal Meena makes 'ghar vapasi', rejoins BJP after 10 yrs
My ideology and the BJP's is the same as I have been a part of the RSS too, said Meena
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Why are all key players in PNB fraud from only Gujarat, asks Chidambaram
He also said that the role of SC and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in these two sectors added fuel to the fire
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Uttar Pradesh and Bihar bypolls: Moderate to low polling recorded
The bypolls were necessitated after Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their Lok Sabha seats
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
GST affected all sectors, should be thrown into dustbin: Kamal Haasan
Hassan also dubbed the condition of women as despicable and shameful
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Despite losing northeast, Congress on revival path in Hindi belt: Scindia
Meghalaya, Congress had emerged as the single largest party
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
UP bypolls: Gorakhpur records 40% polling, Phulpur 29% till 4 pm, says EC
After casting his vote in Gorakhpur, Adityanath claimed the BJP was getting widespread support from the people
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Dhinakaran to float political party to 'retrieve AIADMK' on March 15
Dhinakaran appealed to his supporters and the public to participate in the function in large numbers
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
UP bypolls: Voter turnout at 20%, BJP confident of win; top 10 developments
16.8% voters turned out in Gorakhpur, the backyard of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
BJP set to increase its tally in Rajya Sabha from Maha; Polls on March 23
Biennial elections to 21 Legislative Council seats, out of the total 78, are due later this year
