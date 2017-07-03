-
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Oppn must unite as threat looms over India's secularism, democracy: D Raja
CPI leader D Raja says that the situation in the country is very scary. There is an atmosphere of fear across the nation
-
January 06, 2018, Saturday
Opposition isn't pulling together: Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan
If you look at the Gujarat situation, the Maharashtra farm crisis is far worse than Gujarat: Prithviraj Chavan
-
January 05, 2018, Friday
Mani Shankar Aiyar: The veteran Congressman is down but not out
Over lamb, prawns and noodles, Anjali Puri finds the veteran Congressman uncharacteristically rattled but far from abject
-
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
Why BJP's showing in Gujarat may not herald a Congress comeback in 2019
BJP's performance in Gujarat, where it lost 16 seats, may not be satisfactory to itself and reveals future electoral risks, it ...
-
December 03, 2017, Sunday
Anshu Prakash: Turfed into battlefield of rules and egos
A 1986-batch IAS officer, he has been appointed as the chief secretary in the Delhi government
-
December 02, 2017, Saturday
We will act as a catalyst, if needed, to remove the BJP: Derek O'Brien
He says Mamata Banerjee has a track record of over four decades of peoples' movements and struggle
-
November 18, 2017, Saturday
Dalits, Patidars, OBCs victims of Gujarat model: Jignesh Mevani
Interview with Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani
-
November 17, 2017, Friday
'Not satisfied with GST Council's decision: Manish Sisodia
Higher the rate, the more businesses try to evade taxes
-
November 12, 2017, Sunday
T T V Dinakaran: Tamil Nadu's palace politics
Dinakaran put up a brave front when income tax (I-T) authorities searched Jaya TV offices and 21 other locations in Tamil Nadu
-
November 12, 2017, Sunday
A long road ahead for Jagan Mohan in Andhra Pradesh
Jagan Mohan considers his padayatra an antidote to the political setbacks that he has suffered
-
November 11, 2017, Saturday
Congress daydreaming about 2019 prospects: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
The Opposition wants to abuse all our efforts because the shoe is pinching, says the BJP leader
-
October 28, 2017, Saturday
Congress will fulfil the needs of the people: Shaktisinh Gohil
Interview with Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil
-
October 01, 2017, Sunday
Maryam Nawaz: Another daughter of the east
Pakistan's chatterati is clear: Maryam is political heir to Nawaz Sharif
-
September 26, 2017, Tuesday
Manmohan Singh turns 85: On his birthday, here's a look at his politics
With economy doing poorly and Singh's assessment of the impact of demonetisation turning out to be prophetic, his detractors have ...
-
September 18, 2017, Monday
Newsmaker: Ritabrata Banerjee, breaking red ranks from within
Ritabrata Banerjee was expelled from CPI(M) for 'anti-party activities'
-
August 18, 2017, Friday
Meet Kamal Haasan, the man who is taking on AIADMK on its home turf
Haasan, 62, is known for his crisp, punchy political statements and social messages
-
August 12, 2017, Saturday
Congress leadership failed to understand problems in Bihar: Sadanand Singh
Inattention of the Congress led to Nitish Kumar breaking up with Grand Alliance, says Sadanand
-
August 11, 2017, Friday
Rajpal Yadav, the actor with a political purpose
He tells what prompted him to launch a political party and how he intends to juggle acting, politics
-
August 10, 2017, Thursday
A sense of insecurity is creeping in among Muslims: Hamid Ansari
Interview with outgoing Vice-President of India
-
July 03, 2017, Monday
Vishwesha Teertha: Principle above pragmatism, then and now, too
Swami Vishwesha Teertha is head of the Pejawar Math in Udupi
