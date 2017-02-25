-
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Oppn must unite as threat looms over India's secularism, democracy: D Raja
CPI leader D Raja says that the situation in the country is very scary. There is an atmosphere of fear across the nation
January 06, 2018, Saturday
Opposition isn't pulling together: Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan
If you look at the Gujarat situation, the Maharashtra farm crisis is far worse than Gujarat: Prithviraj Chavan
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
Why BJP's showing in Gujarat may not herald a Congress comeback in 2019
BJP's performance in Gujarat, where it lost 16 seats, may not be satisfactory to itself and reveals future electoral risks, it ...
December 02, 2017, Saturday
We will act as a catalyst, if needed, to remove the BJP: Derek O'Brien
He says Mamata Banerjee has a track record of over four decades of peoples' movements and struggle
November 18, 2017, Saturday
Dalits, Patidars, OBCs victims of Gujarat model: Jignesh Mevani
Interview with Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani
November 17, 2017, Friday
'Not satisfied with GST Council's decision: Manish Sisodia
Higher the rate, the more businesses try to evade taxes
November 11, 2017, Saturday
Congress daydreaming about 2019 prospects: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
The Opposition wants to abuse all our efforts because the shoe is pinching, says the BJP leader
October 28, 2017, Saturday
Congress will fulfil the needs of the people: Shaktisinh Gohil
Interview with Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil
August 12, 2017, Saturday
Congress leadership failed to understand problems in Bihar: Sadanand Singh
Inattention of the Congress led to Nitish Kumar breaking up with Grand Alliance, says Sadanand
August 10, 2017, Thursday
A sense of insecurity is creeping in among Muslims: Hamid Ansari
Interview with outgoing Vice-President of India
June 18, 2017, Sunday
In Gujarat, the Congress will highlight pro-poor policies: Ashok Gehlot
The Congress will not project a chief ministerial face in Gujarat, says Gehlot
June 04, 2017, Sunday
Congress is a sober party, BJP misleads and spreads lies: Kamal Nath
Kamal Nath says BJO is spreading the rumours about him joining the party
May 13, 2017, Saturday
Nitish not aligning with the BJP for now, says Sushil Kumar Modi
I will redouble the campaign against Lalu Prasad and his family members, says BJP leader
May 06, 2017, Saturday
BJP wants to take us back to 19th century: Digvijay Singh
He said only a national party like Congress can take on BJP
April 22, 2017, Saturday
I fear EVM tampering in MCD polls too, says Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal denied he was complaining about EVMs because AAP lost assembly elections in Punjab and Goa
March 18, 2017, Saturday
BJP's nationalism is not exclusive: OFBJP chief Vijay Chauthaiwale
Chauthaiwale tells Archis Mohan that hiccups could emerge in India-US ties
March 18, 2017, Saturday
EVMs used in election are always under the custody of the EC: V S Sampath
Till 2010, in the non-election season, there was no armed guard for EVMs
March 04, 2017, Saturday
'PM spreading lies; we'll correct situation in 2019'
India can never be Congress-mukt because the party is based on the Constitution, says Sibal
February 25, 2017, Saturday
Political campaigns in India lack maturity and a sense of decency: Chhokar
The ability of citizens to prevent unruly behaviour in Parliament is severely limited
February 25, 2017, Saturday
No decision yet on CM candidate for Rajasthan, says Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot has been entrusted with coordinating the alliance between the Congress and the SP in UP
