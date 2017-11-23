March 08, 2018, Thursday Pepperfry raises Rs 2.5 billion from State Street Global Advisors This is the highest amount of capital raised by an e-commerce furniture and home products company in India till date

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Graphics: Key deals last week There were 13 deals worth $25.74 million and one exit in the last seven days ended March 07, 2018

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Seed-stage fund Prime Venture Partners raises Rs 4 bn in third fund The firm typically invests about $1 mn in the initial round and reserves $2-4 mn for follow-on rounds

March 01, 2018, Thursday A Snapshot of pe activity & deals The top five deals this year accounted for 71.65% of the total investments in deal value

February 28, 2018, Wednesday Mutual fund firms Mirae, Axis plan realty foray Before joining Axis, he was managing director of Indic Capital Advisors, supervising the $630-million Sun Ares Real Estate ...

February 21, 2018, Wednesday IFC betting big on affordable housing in India: Mengistu Alemayehu International Finance Corporation to create systemic impact, new asset class in quick time: Alemayehu

February 21, 2018, Wednesday Vortex Engineering sees revenue spurt after $5 million funding With the latest round of $5-million Series D funding, Vortex Engineering has raised $10 million

February 01, 2018, Thursday Budget 2018: India's start-ups hope for a reprieve from angel tax Start-ups raising money from angels often do so based on an idea and its potential

February 01, 2018, Thursday Key deals last week: Accel-Browserstack, Alibaba-Lightning Bolt, and more There were 13 deals worth $115.62 million and 2 exits worth $158.54 million in the last seven days ended Jan 31, 2018

January 25, 2018, Thursday Here's why top angel investors take a back seat on investing in start-ups Deal volumes fell 50 per cent and deal value by 33 per cent, according to an early estimate by VCCEdge

January 24, 2018, Wednesday PE-backed CarTrade to acquire Shriram Automall for Rs 1.56 billion STFC will sell 16,630,435 equity shares of SAMIL, with a face value of Rs 10 each, at Rs 94.03 per share

January 11, 2018, Thursday Snapshot of private equity in India 96 India-focused private equity funds in market targeting to raise $13 billion as of August 2017

January 04, 2018, Thursday Snapshot of alternative assets in India Private equity and venture capital forms the largest pool

January 04, 2018, Thursday Embassy, Blackstone may join hands for RMZ stake Baring is also looking for buyers for its stake. It has appointed Standard Chartered Bank to find buyers

December 21, 2017, Thursday PE funds stare at capital loss on stressed investee firms Some have tried to put in claims as financial creditors; even these have seen only partial acceptance

December 14, 2017, Thursday Graphic: Key deals last week There were 11 deals worth $409.07 million and no exit during the last seven days ended December 13

December 14, 2017, Thursday Investor interest continues in BPO, ITeS Last month, Essar sold off its stake in outsourcing major Aegis to Capital Square. Andm, KKR sold its stake in product ...

November 30, 2017, Thursday Graphic: Key deals last week There were 13 deals worth $295.00 million and 3 private equity exits worth $66.7 million in the last seven days ended November ...