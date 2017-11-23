-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Pepperfry raises Rs 2.5 billion from State Street Global Advisors
This is the highest amount of capital raised by an e-commerce furniture and home products company in India till date
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Graphics: Key deals last week
There were 13 deals worth $25.74 million and one exit in the last seven days ended March 07, 2018
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Seed-stage fund Prime Venture Partners raises Rs 4 bn in third fund
The firm typically invests about $1 mn in the initial round and reserves $2-4 mn for follow-on rounds
March 01, 2018, Thursday
A Snapshot of pe activity & deals
The top five deals this year accounted for 71.65% of the total investments in deal value
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Mutual fund firms Mirae, Axis plan realty foray
Before joining Axis, he was managing director of Indic Capital Advisors, supervising the $630-million Sun Ares Real Estate ...
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
IFC betting big on affordable housing in India: Mengistu Alemayehu
International Finance Corporation to create systemic impact, new asset class in quick time: Alemayehu
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Vortex Engineering sees revenue spurt after $5 million funding
With the latest round of $5-million Series D funding, Vortex Engineering has raised $10 million
February 08, 2018, Thursday
2017 saw $26 bn of PE/VC investments in India, the highest in a decade
Here are some key findings of the report
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: India's start-ups hope for a reprieve from angel tax
Start-ups raising money from angels often do so based on an idea and its potential
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Key deals last week: Accel-Browserstack, Alibaba-Lightning Bolt, and more
There were 13 deals worth $115.62 million and 2 exits worth $158.54 million in the last seven days ended Jan 31, 2018
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Here's why top angel investors take a back seat on investing in start-ups
Deal volumes fell 50 per cent and deal value by 33 per cent, according to an early estimate by VCCEdge
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
PE-backed CarTrade to acquire Shriram Automall for Rs 1.56 billion
STFC will sell 16,630,435 equity shares of SAMIL, with a face value of Rs 10 each, at Rs 94.03 per share
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Snapshot of private equity in India
96 India-focused private equity funds in market targeting to raise $13 billion as of August 2017
January 04, 2018, Thursday
Snapshot of alternative assets in India
Private equity and venture capital forms the largest pool
January 04, 2018, Thursday
Embassy, Blackstone may join hands for RMZ stake
Baring is also looking for buyers for its stake. It has appointed Standard Chartered Bank to find buyers
December 21, 2017, Thursday
PE funds stare at capital loss on stressed investee firms
Some have tried to put in claims as financial creditors; even these have seen only partial acceptance
December 14, 2017, Thursday
Graphic: Key deals last week
There were 11 deals worth $409.07 million and no exit during the last seven days ended December 13
December 14, 2017, Thursday
Investor interest continues in BPO, ITeS
Last month, Essar sold off its stake in outsourcing major Aegis to Capital Square. Andm, KKR sold its stake in product ...
November 30, 2017, Thursday
Graphic: Key deals last week
There were 13 deals worth $295.00 million and 3 private equity exits worth $66.7 million in the last seven days ended November ...
November 30, 2017, Thursday
Blackstone gets bids from top global investors for Pune IT park
The investment firm had bought it from IDFC Alternatives in 2014
March 08, 2018, Thursday
KKR's realty NBFC to borrow $600 mn to bolster lending business
Singapore government-owned GIC is one of the main investors in KKR India Asset Finance, which has a loan book of $400 million
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Indian Angel Network takes international route for better returns
Indian Angel Network channelled 20% of its funding into companies abroad (mostly US and UK-based firms) in the past two years
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
PE investments up three-fold to $1.4 bn in February led by IIFL, ASK Group
Private equity (PE) investments in February rose by three fold in terms of value to $1.4 billion from $393 million, a year ago. ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Alteria Capital makes first close for $125-mn venture debt fund
There's a lot of interest from banks to invest in venture debt as it can offer 10-12 per cent in post-tax returns with potential ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Private equity investors bring in deals worth $983 mn in January: Thornton
Private equity (PE) investors announced deals worth USD 983 million in January, a 23 per cent rise in value terms over last year, ...
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
JM Financial to sell 32% stake in Sona BLW to private equity investors
In-house research and development has already come up with an electric axle and has showcased the device for three-wheelers
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Banks develop a taste for venture capital after Sidbi backed new VC firms
Alteria Capital, the venture debt fund floated by Hattangdi and his former colleague Vinod Murali, has roped in a public sector ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
From capital to good demand, here's what is driving venture debt in India
Venture debt firm invest only in start-ups which are backed by VCs and have raised Series-A and Series-B round of capital
February 01, 2018, Thursday
HDFC Capital Advisors is looking to invest $550 million by March
It has identified 15 residential projects of big realtors such as Godrej, Mahindra Lifespace
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Govt may raise equity investment limit for PF bodies
The government had, for the first time, allowed such funds, including the EPFO, to invest in the equity market in 2008.
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Sequoia's Scorecard
Here's a snapshot of the funds raised, its key investments and exits in India
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
Foreign funds account for 60% of PE investments in realty in 2017
Foreign funds accounted for 60 per cent of investment by private equity (PE) entities in real estate during 2017, says a ...
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Ola cabs rank third among venture capital funding for Dec quarter
The top of the chart is occupied by Ola cabs' Chinese peer Didi Chuxing, China Internet Plus is second on the list
January 04, 2018, Thursday
Start-up investors are doing fewer deals
But they are writing bigger cheques
December 28, 2017, Thursday
Graphic: A Snapshot of PE activity & deals
December 21, 2017, Thursday
Morgan Stanley, Allianz to enter Indian logistics
The US-based investor is considering logistics centres on outskirts of cities, while German insurer wants JV with Indian groups
December 14, 2017, Thursday
Quiet comeback by Tiger Global but will be selective
Tiger has been consolidating its position in India, with an objective to bring liquidity for its investors
December 07, 2017, Thursday
Graphic: A Snapshot of PE activity & deals
Private Equity activity & deals
November 30, 2017, Thursday
PE-backed Shriram Properties to acquire stressed residential projects
The company expects the value of such properties would be around 50 per cent of Shriram's portfolios in the next three-five years
November 23, 2017, Thursday
Mid-market remains under-served by mainstream PE: Siddharth Parekh
LPs looking for fund managers with differential skill-sets