December 22, 2014, Monday
Digital gets a seat at the CxO table
The vertical is increasingly moving from the fringes to the centre of the management table at agencies
May 04, 2014, Sunday
Fishing for alternatives
A patch from Microsoft will solve the recent security flaw in Internet Explorer but here's a look at other browsers if you are ...
March 10, 2014, Monday
Stylish and precise texting - Adaptxt
All of us encounter the auto-correct problem while sending or replying to a text - for those who really want to see what I mean ...
February 21, 2014, Friday
Skills in cyber security, a report
India's talent pipeline in information security-skills emerges at its weakest with just under a percentage of student population ...
January 19, 2014, Sunday
Meet the strange stranger
In the world of random video chat, some will do anything to impress
January 08, 2014, Wednesday
PC makers shift course in the face of assault by tablets
Demand for PCs has been affected by tablets, forcing Indian companies to stop making computers. But they may find solace in the ...
November 18, 2013, Monday
An anonymous digital underworld
The Dark Web, as it is known, is everywhere and nowhere, and it's growing fast
June 19, 2013, Wednesday
IT industry will grow 13-14%: Som Mittal
Software industry body Nasscom expects the country's information technology (IT) services sector to grow 13-14 per cent in the ...
June 06, 2013, Thursday
'Smartphone users prefer websites to apps for m-shopping'
Report says close to 25% of smartphone users in country prefer to shop on websites than use shopping apps
May 16, 2013, Thursday
Smartphones: Android trumps Apple, Windows edges up
Android's commands lead with a 75 percent market share in the first quarter, to 17.3 percent for Apple's iOS platform
April 12, 2013, Friday
Top 10 tech acquisitions
Europe is now the second biggest market for domestic IT service providers after North America. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ...
March 06, 2013, Wednesday
Gesture recognition: Wave if you think it's the future
Make a motion like you're swatting away a fly you just changed channels on your television. Wave your hands about and you just ...
January 11, 2013, Friday
Time for shift in financial model for Indian IT?
The $100-billion information technology services sector has, over the years, has been evaluated on parameters such as wage ...
January 01, 2013, Tuesday
2013 might bring cheer to the IT sector but only in the second half
Going by the change of events and recent developments, there are enough indications that 2013 will perhaps be a better year for ...
December 31, 2012, Monday
Five tech CEOs to watch in 2013
This was clearly the year of information technology (IT). We saw the launch of a dazzling array of devices. Tech users were on ...
December 25, 2012, Tuesday
Allocating money to buy friends in the US
The entry of Walmart and the lobbying it had done to enter India has become a point of debate but the technology sector, ...
December 24, 2012, Monday
TCS provided wings to Tata's dreams
Apart from his vision, what helped Ratan Tata pursue his global dreams was the phenomenal success of Tata Consultancy Services, ...
December 18, 2012, Tuesday
Is the law of big numbers catching up with Cognizant?
In the beginning of this month, Nasdaq-listed Cognizant, the rising star of information technology, gave a shocker.
December 16, 2012, Sunday
How e-commerce will click in future
Much of the second phase of the e-commerce boom in India, if one can call it that, will be automatic, say experts. Of course, new ...
December 05, 2012, Wednesday
Wipro's non-IT biz finally comes of age
Wipro’s decision to separate its information technology (IT) and non-IT businesses is meant to give a clear focus on the ...
