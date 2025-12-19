Sony PlayStation announces holiday sale with deals on consoles, games, more

Sony’s PlayStation India has announced year-end holiday sale, offering discounts on a range of PS5 accessories and select PS5 and PS4 game titles. The sale will begin on December 23 and continue until January 5, 2026. According to Sony India, participating online platforms and physical retail stores will offer discounts of up to 60 per cent during this period.
PlayStation India Holiday sale: Availability
- Start date: December 23, 2025
- End date: January 5, 2026
- Online platforms: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto
- Offline stores: Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center, and select retailers
PlayStation India Holiday sale: Discounts on consoles and accessories
PlayStation VR2
- Price: Rs 44,999
- Discount: Rs 10,000
- Price during sale: Rs 34,999
PlayStation Portal
- Price: Rs 18,990
- Discount: Rs 2,000
- Price during sale: Rs 16,990
Pulse Elite Wireless headset
- Price: Rs 12,990
- Discount: Rs 2,000
- Price during sale: Rs 10,990
Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds
- Price: Rs 18,990
- Discount: Rs 9,000
- Price during sale: Rs 9,990
DualSense Controller (White, Black, Red, Ice Blue, Grey Camo)
- Price: Rs 6,390
- Discount: Rs 1,500
- Price during sale: Rs 4,890
DualSense Controller (MET Blue, MET Red, Silver, CHRM Teal, CHRM Pearl, CHRM Indigo)
- Price: Rs 6,849
- Discount: Rs 1,500
- Price during sale: Rs 5,349
DualSense Edge Wireless Controller
- Price: Rs 18,990
- Discount: Rs 3,000
- Price during sale: Rs 15,990
PlayStation India Holiday sale: Discounts on games
PS5 Lost Soul Aside
- Price: Rs 4,199
- Discount: Rs 1,000
- Price during sale: Rs 3,199
PS5 Death Stranding 2
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 1,000
- Price during sale: Rs 4,199
PS5 Astro Bot
- Price: Rs 4,199
- Discount: Rs 1,000
- Price during sale: Rs 3,199
PS5 Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered
- Price: Rs 3,199
- Discount: Rs 1,600
- Price during sale: Rs 1,599
PS5 Spider-Man 2
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
- Price: Rs 3,199
- Discount: Rs 1,100
- Price during sale: Rs 2,099
PS5 Helldivers 2
- Price: Rs 2,599
- Discount: Rs 500
- Price during sale: Rs 2,099
PS5 Rise of the Ronin
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 Stellar Blade
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,000
- Price during sale: Rs 3,199
PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Price: Rs 3,199
- Discount: Rs 1,600
- Price during sale: Rs 1,599
PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- Price: Rs 4,199
- Discount: Rs 1,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 Gran Turismo 7
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 God of War Ragnarok
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 3,100
- Price during sale: Rs 2,099
PS5 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 Death Stranding Directors Cut
- Price: Rs 3,199
- Discount: Rs 1,600
- Price during sale: Rs 1,599
PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Price: Rs 4,199
- Discount: Rs 2,100
- Price during sale: Rs 2,099
PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5)
- Price: Rs 4,199
- Discount: Rs 2,100
- Price during sale: Rs 2,099
In related news, Epic Games recently kicked off its Holiday sale on the Epic Games Store, rolling out discounts on a wide range of popular games such as FC 26, Battlefield 6, Alan Wake 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Cyberpunk 2077. Alongside the discounts, the store is also allowing users to claim Hogwarts Legacy at no cost for a limited time. The Holiday Sale will remain live on the Epic Games Store until January 8, 2026.