Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524804 Sector: Health care
NSE: AUROPHARMA ISIN Code: INE406A01037
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 582.00 -10.45
(-1.76%)
OPEN

591.10

 HIGH

597.75

 LOW

574.40
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 582.85 -9.60
(-1.62%)
OPEN

593.00

 HIGH

598.00

 LOW

574.00
About Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (APL) one of the world's top 5 manufacturers of semi synthetic penicillins was incorporated in 26th December 1986 as a private limited company. Mr. P.V.Ramaprasad Reddy Mr. K.Nityananda Reddy and a small highly committed group of professionals founded it. APL is developing manufacturing and marketing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs also referred as bulk actives) in...> More

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   34,099
EPS - TTM () [*S] 33.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.40
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.54
Book Value / Share () [*S] 160.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4336.11 3906.18 11.01
Other Income 33.16 26.73 24.06
Total Income 4369.27 3932.91 11.1
Total Expenses 3310.53 3011.34 9.94
Operating Profit 1058.74 921.57 14.88
Net Profit 594.86 578.5 2.83
Equity Capital 58.59 58.52 -
> More on Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Financials Results

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Biocon 594.95 0.05 35697.00
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 0.78 35620.39
Lupin 770.10 0.75 34816.22
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -1.76 34099.38
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 1.43 26829.03
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -0.52 26277.69
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -1.34 22177.97
> More on Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Peer Group

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.87
Banks/FIs 0.28
FIIs 18.90
Insurance 0.30
Mutual Funds 14.97
Indian Public 9.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.98
> More on Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
10/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 683 PDF IconDetails
10/08 Reliance Securities Buy 696 PDF IconDetails
06/06 Centrum Broking Buy 593 PDF IconDetails
30/05 HDFC Securities Buy 580 PDF IconDetails
16/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 691 PDF IconDetails
> More on Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Research Reports

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.13% -6.61% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.25% -1.13% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.06% -13.33% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.24% -21.14% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.14% -11.44% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 0.77% 5.71% 17.24% 19.01%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 574.40
597.75
Week Low/High 574.40
619.00
Month Low/High 560.25
628.00
YEAR Low/High 504.00
809.00
All TIME Low/High 0.56
895.00

