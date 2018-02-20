Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524804
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: AUROPHARMA
|ISIN Code: INE406A01037
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|582.00
|
-10.45
(-1.76%)
|
OPEN
591.10
|
HIGH
597.75
|
LOW
574.40
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|582.85
|
-9.60
(-1.62%)
|
OPEN
593.00
|
HIGH
598.00
|
LOW
574.00
About Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Aurobindo Pharma Limited (APL) one of the world's top 5 manufacturers of semi synthetic penicillins was incorporated in 26th December 1986 as a private limited company. Mr. P.V.Ramaprasad Reddy Mr. K.Nityananda Reddy and a small highly committed group of professionals founded it. APL is developing manufacturing and marketing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs also referred as bulk actives) in...> More
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|34,099
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|33.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.40
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.54
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|160.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.63
Aurobindo Pharma stock: Good growth in Europe may cushion downside
-
Sales decline in US pushes drug makers to evaluate better options in Europe
-
Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA observations, say reports; stock falls 5%
-
US inspectors cite serious quality issues at Aurobindo Pharma's Unit 4
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Aurobindo Pharma Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Aurobindo Pharma Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4336.11
|3906.18
|11.01
|Other Income
|33.16
|26.73
|24.06
|Total Income
|4369.27
|3932.91
|11.1
|Total Expenses
|3310.53
|3011.34
|9.94
|Operating Profit
|1058.74
|921.57
|14.88
|Net Profit
|594.86
|578.5
|2.83
|Equity Capital
|58.59
|58.52
|-
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Biocon
|594.95
|0.05
|35697.00
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2147.10
|0.78
|35620.39
|Lupin
|770.10
|0.75
|34816.22
|Aurobindo Pharma
|582.00
|-1.76
|34099.38
|Divi's Lab.
|1010.70
|1.43
|26829.03
|Alkem Lab
|2198.05
|-0.52
|26277.69
|Torrent Pharma.
|1310.60
|-1.34
|22177.97
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.13%
|-6.61%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.25%
|-1.13%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.06%
|-13.33%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.24%
|-21.14%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.14%
|-11.44%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|0.77%
|5.71%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|574.40
|
|597.75
|Week Low/High
|574.40
|
|619.00
|Month Low/High
|560.25
|
|628.00
|YEAR Low/High
|504.00
|
|809.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.56
|
|895.00
