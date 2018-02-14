You are here » Home
High Ground Enterprise Ltd.
|BSE: 517080
|Sector: Others
|NSE: HIGHGROUND
|ISIN Code: INE361M01021
BSE
15:49 | 12 Mar
10.08
-0.38
(-3.63%)
OPEN
10.49
HIGH
10.68
LOW
10.00
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
10.20
-0.30
(-2.86%)
OPEN
10.50
HIGH
10.70
LOW
10.05
|OPEN
|10.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.46
|VOLUME
|727487
|52-Week high
|32.35
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|4.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|116
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.08
|Sell Qty
|4997.00
About High Ground Enterprise Ltd.
High Ground Enterprise Ltd
High Ground Enterprise Ltd

WOO YANG ELECTRONICS (INDIA) LIMITED, was incorporated in the year 1986 and was promoted by ADOR Group. The company is been engaged in the manufacture of Plain Polyester Film Capacitor & Metallised Polyester Film Capacitor. Later in the year 1989-90, due to unprecedented market recession faced by the Indian Television Industry, the company has decided to diversify its activities.
High Ground Enterprise Ltd - Key Fundamentals
High Ground Enterprise Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|126.12
|84.11
|49.95
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.16
|-93.75
|Total Income
|126.14
|84.27
|49.69
|Total Expenses
|117.42
|76.02
|54.46
|Operating Profit
|8.71
|8.25
|5.58
|Net Profit
|4.39
|4.53
|-3.09
|Equity Capital
|11.51
|11.51
| -
High Ground Enterprise Ltd - Peer Group
High Ground Enterprise Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
High Ground Enterprise Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.86%
|-8.11%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.25%
|-16.39%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-45.31%
|-45.89%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.94%
|0.49%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-58.52%
|-58.79%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-66.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
High Ground Enterprise Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.00
|10.68
|Week Low/High
|10.00
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|10.00
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.00
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.18
|106.00
