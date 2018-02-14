JUST IN
High Ground Enterprise Ltd.

BSE: 517080 Sector: Others
NSE: HIGHGROUND ISIN Code: INE361M01021
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 10.08 -0.38
(-3.63%)
OPEN

10.49

 HIGH

10.68

 LOW

10.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 10.20 -0.30
(-2.86%)
OPEN

10.50

 HIGH

10.70

 LOW

10.05
About High Ground Enterprise Ltd.

High Ground Enterprise Ltd

WOO YANG ELECTRONICS (INDIA) LIMITED, was incorporated in the year 1986 and was promoted by ADOR Group. The company is been engaged in the manufacture of Plain Polyester Film Capacitor & Metallised Polyester Film Capacitor. Later in the year 1989-90, due to unprecedented market recession faced by the Indian Television Industry, the company has decided to diversify its activities. Its factory is si...> More

High Ground Enterprise Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   116
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.15
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

High Ground Enterprise Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 126.12 84.11 49.95
Other Income 0.01 0.16 -93.75
Total Income 126.14 84.27 49.69
Total Expenses 117.42 76.02 54.46
Operating Profit 8.71 8.25 5.58
Net Profit 4.39 4.53 -3.09
Equity Capital 11.51 11.51 -
High Ground Enterprise Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Standard Inds. 21.10 0.48 135.72
V B Industries 91.25 -1.99 119.63
Oasis Tradelink 108.45 0.23 117.89
High Ground 10.08 -3.63 116.02
Vama Inds. 21.75 1.16 114.30
Anik Industries 34.75 -4.79 96.43
Starlite Comp. 55.85 7.20 95.50
High Ground Enterprise Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.83
High Ground Enterprise Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.86% -8.11% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.25% -16.39% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -45.31% -45.89% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.94% 0.49% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -58.52% -58.79% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -66.19% NA 17.24% 19.02%

High Ground Enterprise Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.00
10.68
Week Low/High 10.00
11.00
Month Low/High 10.00
14.00
YEAR Low/High 8.00
32.00
All TIME Low/High 0.18
106.00

