Masters' Union launches ₹100 crore fund to back founders under 25

Masters’ Union, a business and technology school based in Gurugram, on Thursday announced the launch of MU Ventures (MUV), a Rs 100 crore early-stage investment platform.

The platform, which looks to back entrepreneurs under 25 years of age, will invest between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50 lakh per founder. The average initial cheque size is expected to be Rs 10–20 lakh. The platform said funding decisions are typically made within 10 days, allowing founders to move from idea to execution without losing momentum.

MU Ventures will operate through four dedicated tracks built for different kinds of early-stage founders. The newly launched Dropout Fund will identify and back exceptional school, undergraduate and postgraduate dropouts. The Founders’ Union Fund will deploy founder-first capital, including backing from entrepreneurs such as Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt.

In addition, the Bharat Capital Fund will focus on tech startups building India-first products for Tier-II markets and beyond, and the Content Creator Fund will back businesses built by creators with existing distribution across platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Across these tracks, cheque sizes can go up to Rs 50 lakh, depending on founder profile and business category.

The advisory board comprises industry individuals such as Shishir Maheshwari, managing director at Eversource Capital; Arjun Vaidya, co-founder of V3 Ventures; and Swapna Gupta, former partner at Avaana Capital and previously director at Qualcomm Ventures. The fund is also supported by prominent angel investors such as Dravya Dholakia, founding partner at Dholakia Ventures; Amit Singhal of Indicorn Ventures; Naveen Tiwari, co-founder at Scrabble and Jigsaw; Vikas Bagaria, founder of Pee-Safe; Jaishal Singhania, managing partner at Sharda Innovest; Rohit Chanana, founder at Sarcha Advisor; Anirudh Malpani, founder at Malpani Ventures; Gagan Ghai of CrestValuations; Sunil Nair, co-founder at SuperGryd Technologies; and Nikhil Mehta and Akhilesh Agarwal.

A few early-stage startups that have already emerged from the Masters’ Union ecosystem include Sanyark Space, Cryptique, Flourish Foods, Bambaii, Guardex, Bana Roma and Mom’s Mixes.