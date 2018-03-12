Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
-
Bhupesh Bhandari: Revisiting the Satyam scam
Bhupesh Bhandari
The 65-page Sebi order throws new light on how Mr Raju and others falsified the accounts of the company and gained from it
-
The end of Brand Satyam
Bhupesh Bhandari
In its glory days, Satyam was the lifeline of Hyderabad. People were let off by traffic cops, without even a rap on the knuckles, the moment ...
POLITICS
-
Govt could pass Finance, Fugitive Economic Offenders bills amid din
J&K CM Mehbooba sacks finance minister Haseeb Drabu, Naresh Agrawal joins BJP
-
Sonia to host dinner for Oppn parties on Tuesday to forge anti-BJP front
-
Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights» More
NATIONAL
-
Aadhaar: UIDAI dismisses security breach claims as irresponsible
UIDAI said Aadhaar was like any other identity document and therefore, never to be treated as a confidential document
-
Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
-
CBI questions Ravi Gupta, ex-CFO of Nirav Modi's company Firestar Diamond» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court granted interim relief to Karti Chidambaram in connection with the case
-
2009 Mangalore pub attack: Sri Ram Sene chief, several others acquitted
The incident had generated national outrage after the video clip of the attack went viral
SPORTS
-
Paytm is Umpire partner, 34 Star India brands to sponsor IPL broadcast
Mobile wallet brand is also Title Sponsor of India Cricket; Vivo, Coca Cola and Jio sign on as co-presenting sponsors
-
England's Ben Stokes pleads not guilty to affray via video link
-
Grunt: The best way to boost sports performance and annoy your opponents» More