Ahead of polls, CM Mamata announces development boards for 5 communities

Banerjee said that since 2013, her government has established many such boards for our weaker communities, ensuring their all-around development

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that her government would constitute new cultural and development boards for five communities.

Banerjee, who made the announcement ahead of the assembly polls, said the boards will safeguard the customary rights and ensure socio-economic growth of these communities.

"I am pleased to announce that our government intends to constitute soon five new Cultural and Development Boards for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC) and Sadgope (OBC) communities," she said in a social media post.

Stating that these communities are integral to the vibrant fabric of the state, the CM said, "The boards will protect their unique languages and traditions while ensuring better education, healthcare, and jobs."  Banerjee said that since 2013, her government has established many such boards for our weaker communities, ensuring their all-around development.

 

"We remain dedicated to ensuring no community is left behind," she said, asserting that her government's goal is "to bring a smile to every face through inclusive progress and unwavering support".

Elections to the 294-member assembly in West Bengal are expected to be held in April, with Banerjee's TMC eyeing a fourth straight term in power.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

