PM Modi to launch ₹47,600 crore projects in Assam ahead of elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to Assam on Friday, during which he will launch and inaugurate various development projects of around ₹47,600 crore across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar.

The visit, PM Modi’s fourth to the state in the last four months, comes ahead of Assembly elections expected to be held in April.

PM Modi will start the visit in Kokrajhar on Friday afternoon, where projects worth over ₹4,570 crore will be unveiled. Later in the evening, he will travel to Guwahati to launch initiatives worth about ₹19,480 crore. On Saturday, he will visit Silchar to initiate projects valued at roughly ₹23,550 crore.

"I will be in Assam and West Bengal over the next two days to attend programmes in Kokrajhar, Guwahati, Silchar and Kolkata. These programmes will present a wonderful opportunity to interact with the people of these states. Various development works will also be inaugurated," PM Modi said in a post on X on Thursday.

Key projects during the visit

Kokrajhar

PM Modi will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony for Assam Mala 3.0, a road initiative worth over ₹3,200 crore to build more than 900 km of roads across the state.

He will also attend the ‘bhoomi poojan’ ceremony for four flyovers and two bridges in the Bodoland Territorial Council area, aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the district. The projects are being developed with an investment of around ₹1,100 crore.

He will then lay the foundation stone for a periodic overhauling (POH) railway workshop at Bashbari to strengthen maintenance infrastructure and create jobs.

Apart from that, he will flag three new trains, including the Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express, and Narangi–Agartala Express.

Guwahati

Later, in Guwahati, PM Modi will distribute land pattas, a document that identifies land ownership, to tea garden workers.

He will also unveil the ₹2,300-crore Kopili Hydro-Electric Project, located in Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.

He will then inaugurate the capacity enhancement project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) of Oil India Limited, which will facilitate the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery from 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA by enabling the evacuation of additional petroleum products.

Further, he will unveil several railway electrification projects, including the Rangiya-Murkongselek rail line (558 km), the Chaparmukh-Dibrugarh rail line (571 km), and the Badarpur-Silchar and Badarpur-Churaibari rail lines.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Furkating-Tinsukia rail line doubling project (194 km), estimated to cost over ₹3,600 crore.

Other projects include laying the foundation stone of cruise terminals at Bishwanath Ghat and Neamati, and a regional maritime centre at Bogibeel, as well as the inauguration of the Pandu Jetty approach road and the PM Ekta Mall.

He will also release the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme to over 93 million farmers.

Silchar

In Silchar, PM Modi will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Shillong–Silchar four-lane greenfield corridor, a 166-km project worth about ₹22,860 crore aimed at cutting travel time between Guwahati and Silchar.

He will also lay the foundation stones for an elevated corridor on NH-306 to ease congestion in Silchar, and for a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district.