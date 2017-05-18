Financial X-Ray
July 18, 2017, Tuesday
Has Jubilant FoodWorks got its mojo back?
Same-store sales at 6.5% in Q1 is the best in the past 9 quarters
July 10, 2017, Monday
Will India Inc's Q1 report meet investor expectations? That is the question
Starting this week, India Inc would again gear up for its busy quarterly earnings period. The question is if corporate India ...
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Sun Pharma's niche drug ramp-up key to growth
Despite the Zetia launch, FY18 could be subdued given pricing pressures
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
Coal India: Near-term concerns cloud earnings outlook
Rising costs and downgrades of its mines coupled with weak quarterly performance saw the Coal India stock hit its 52-week lows ...
June 10, 2017, Saturday
Growth prospects upbeat for gas players
Pressure on natural gas prices will drive earnings of gas companies
June 09, 2017, Friday
More gains ahead for steel stocks
JSW, Tata Steel best-placed to gain most from the sector's re-rating
June 08, 2017, Thursday
Why Credit Suisse likes Indian counterparts
Brokerage has 'outperform' rating on IIFL, Edelweiss, given growth opportunity, profitability, RoE
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
SAIL: Profitability uptick holds key to upgrades
The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) stock has not moved much since its results, despite the company being in the news for its ...
June 05, 2017, Monday
GST another growth enabler for Titan
A lower-than-expected tax rate leads to a 17% spike in the stock price
June 02, 2017, Friday
Street cheers GMR Infra's debt-reduction move
Earnings estimates may be revised but better show from power, roads, EPC holds key to major upgrades
June 01, 2017, Thursday
ICICI Bank rides high on improved investor sentiment
From a year ago, when over half of the analysts tracking the ICICI Bank stock were cautious, a lot has changed in its favour. As ...
May 31, 2017, Wednesday
Street picks Aurobindo Pharma ahead of larger peers on injectibles business
Aurobindo Pharma is among the few companies which are confident about growth in the US market. The company believes that new ...
May 30, 2017, Tuesday
BHEL's recovery may be steady but slow
Operations have become profitable in FY17 after three years of losses
May 29, 2017, Monday
Jubilant Foodworks continues to disappoint
Though Jubilant Foodworks (Jubilant)'s net profit was pulled down by one-offs in the March 2017 quarter (Q4), investors have ...
May 25, 2017, Thursday
Weak domestic sales hurt Cipla in Q4
Sales from this segment account for the largest share in revenue
May 25, 2017, Thursday
Street happy with Voltas' move into white goods
Voltas gave investors more than a reason to cheer. Not only did the company post stellar results for the March 2017 quarter (Q4) ...
May 24, 2017, Wednesday
Steel segment driving turnaround at JSPL
Value-added exports, better realisations and capacity expansions bode well for the company
May 22, 2017, Monday
Cummins: Near-term headwinds dent investor confidence
The Cummins' stock has lost more than 12 per cent in two trading sessions to Rs 930 levels, and for good reasons. For one, the ...
May 20, 2017, Saturday
Subsidiaries drag SBI's Q4 profit
Standalone numbers were good on most fronts
May 18, 2017, Thursday
Weak volumes, higher costs dent Bajaj Auto's Q4 show
Barring the margin blip, Bajaj Auto reported fourth quarter number broadly in line with Street expectations. Despite the weak ...
July 18, 2017, Tuesday
ACC's strong operating performance in Q2 could lift sentiment
Improving operating profit despite rising costs should push up Street's confidence
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Tejas Networks: Strong growth prospects, premium valuations
Prices could have been more attractive, due to weak financials
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
L&T: Course correction yielding results
Better returns profile, reduction in working capital dependence positives
June 10, 2017, Saturday
Tyre companies' stocks could see more upsides
Falling natural rubber prices and expectations of higher demand are positives for the sector
June 09, 2017, Friday
ICICI Prudential Life: From dud IPO to star performer
After trading at a discount on listing, stock has gained 27%
June 08, 2017, Thursday
RBI policy a positive surprise for housing finance cos; expect rate cuts
Lower provisioning and risk weights to drive further rate cuts in home loans
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Client monetisation a key challenge for Matrimony.com IPO
Matrimony.com, which owns matrimonial classifieds portals bharatmatrimony.com, elitematrimony.com, communitymatrimony.com, ...
June 05, 2017, Monday
Recovery for Bharat Financial and Ujjivan some time away
Stocks of micro finance institutions (MFIs) and small finance banks (SFBs) are yet to pick up after a weak March quarter ...
June 02, 2017, Friday
New launches to help TVS gain market share in FY18
The TVS Motor stock was up nearly 4 per cent intraday on volume performance in May which beat analyst estimates. While the ...
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Apollo Hospital: Growth hinges on maturing hospitals, occupancies
With major capacity expansions behind it, margins to improve gradually
May 31, 2017, Wednesday
United Spirits: Premium brands aid Q4 show
Investors cheered a healthy operational performance by United Spirits Ltd (USL) in the March quarter (Q4) and pushed the stock up ...
May 31, 2017, Wednesday
M&M: Tractor sales help beat Street estimates
Robust outlook for segment masks weak UV prospects
May 29, 2017, Monday
Falling iron prices play spoilsport for NMDC
As revenues and profitability remain robust, lower international iron ore prices is an overhang
May 26, 2017, Friday
Cigarettes puff up sentiment towards ITC
Price hikes in key brands boost cigarette revenues 5%, margins up 107 bps year-on-year to 36.4%
May 25, 2017, Thursday
Margins surprise for Page Industries in March quarter
Current rich valuations could cap significant gains from here
May 24, 2017, Wednesday
Exports, non-auto add muscle to Bharat Forge Q4
The Bharat Forge stock was up 4 per cent on strong March quarter results which beat expectations on all fronts. After falling ...
May 24, 2017, Wednesday
Strong JLR performance boosts Tata Motors' show
Standalone entity looking to gain 5% market share each in CV & passenger vehicle biz in 2 years
May 22, 2017, Monday
Motherson Sumi steps on gas with Rs 94,000-cr overseas order book, PKC buy
Brokerage upgrades on the back of a strong outlook for its domestic and overseas businesses resulted in the Motherson Sumi stock ...
May 18, 2017, Thursday
Home insecticides business takes sheen off Jyothy Labs' Q4
Weak show of the household insecticides business (under thebrand name Maxo), which forms about a fourth of Jyothy Laboratories' ...
May 18, 2017, Thursday
Bajaj Finance sputters on note ban impact
Spike in loan provisioning, moderation in consumer durables loan growth may weigh on stock