July 18, 2017, Tuesday Has Jubilant FoodWorks got its mojo back? Same-store sales at 6.5% in Q1 is the best in the past 9 quarters

July 10, 2017, Monday Will India Inc's Q1 report meet investor expectations? That is the question Starting this week, India Inc would again gear up for its busy quarterly earnings period. The question is if corporate India ...

June 14, 2017, Wednesday Sun Pharma's niche drug ramp-up key to growth Despite the Zetia launch, FY18 could be subdued given pricing pressures

June 13, 2017, Tuesday Coal India: Near-term concerns cloud earnings outlook Rising costs and downgrades of its mines coupled with weak quarterly performance saw the Coal India stock hit its 52-week lows ...

June 10, 2017, Saturday Growth prospects upbeat for gas players Pressure on natural gas prices will drive earnings of gas companies

June 09, 2017, Friday More gains ahead for steel stocks JSW, Tata Steel best-placed to gain most from the sector's re-rating

June 08, 2017, Thursday Why Credit Suisse likes Indian counterparts Brokerage has 'outperform' rating on IIFL, Edelweiss, given growth opportunity, profitability, RoE

June 07, 2017, Wednesday SAIL: Profitability uptick holds key to upgrades The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) stock has not moved much since its results, despite the company being in the news for its ...

June 05, 2017, Monday GST another growth enabler for Titan A lower-than-expected tax rate leads to a 17% spike in the stock price

June 02, 2017, Friday Street cheers GMR Infra's debt-reduction move Earnings estimates may be revised but better show from power, roads, EPC holds key to major upgrades

June 01, 2017, Thursday ICICI Bank rides high on improved investor sentiment From a year ago, when over half of the analysts tracking the ICICI Bank stock were cautious, a lot has changed in its favour. As ...

May 31, 2017, Wednesday Street picks Aurobindo Pharma ahead of larger peers on injectibles business Aurobindo Pharma is among the few companies which are confident about growth in the US market. The company believes that new ...

May 30, 2017, Tuesday BHEL's recovery may be steady but slow Operations have become profitable in FY17 after three years of losses

May 29, 2017, Monday Jubilant Foodworks continues to disappoint Though Jubilant Foodworks (Jubilant)'s net profit was pulled down by one-offs in the March 2017 quarter (Q4), investors have ...

May 25, 2017, Thursday Weak domestic sales hurt Cipla in Q4 Sales from this segment account for the largest share in revenue

May 25, 2017, Thursday Street happy with Voltas' move into white goods Voltas gave investors more than a reason to cheer. Not only did the company post stellar results for the March 2017 quarter (Q4) ...

May 24, 2017, Wednesday Steel segment driving turnaround at JSPL Value-added exports, better realisations and capacity expansions bode well for the company

May 22, 2017, Monday Cummins: Near-term headwinds dent investor confidence The Cummins' stock has lost more than 12 per cent in two trading sessions to Rs 930 levels, and for good reasons. For one, the ...

May 20, 2017, Saturday Subsidiaries drag SBI's Q4 profit Standalone numbers were good on most fronts