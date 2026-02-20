L&T's Vyoma signs pact with Lexlegis to host Legal AI on sovereign cloud

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) next-generation sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform, Vyoma, has entered into an exclusive partnership with legal intelligence firm Lexlegis.ai to deploy Legal AI solutions on its India-based sovereign cloud infrastructure.

The collaboration will see Lexlegis Legal AI hosted and operated on Vyoma’s Sovereign Cloud, ensuring that sensitive legal and regulatory data remains stored within India in accordance with domestic laws and regulatory frameworks.

According to L&T's press release, the partnership combines Vyoma’s secure, compliant and AI-ready infrastructure with Lexlegis’ expertise in legal research, regulatory intelligence and AI-driven insights. The joint offering is targeted at law firms, enterprises, financial institutions, government bodies and other regulated industries that require advanced AI capabilities while meeting stringent data sovereignty and compliance norms.

The solution will provide AI-powered legal research, drafting assistance, regulatory tracking and analytics tools, with an emphasis on confidentiality and control over mission-critical information.

Speaking on the partnership, Seema Ambastha, chief executive of L&T Vyoma, said, "Legal and regulatory data is among the most sensitive and mission-critical information for enterprises and institutions. By hosting Lexlegis Legal AI on our Sovereign Cloud, we are enabling customers to leverage the power of AI with the assurance of security, compliance and sovereign control”.

Meanwhile, Saakar Yadav, founder, Lexlegis, added:" Our partnership with L&T Vyoma enables us to advance our Legal AI capabilities on a robust, compliant infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security and regulatory governance".