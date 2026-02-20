Qualcomm, Tata Electronics sign deal to make automotive modules in Assam

US chip firm Qualcomm Technologies and Tata Electronics have signed a pact under which Tata Electronics will manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Modules in Assam, a joint statement said on Friday.

With this new cooperation, Tata Electronics joins Qualcomm Technologies' global network of module manufacturing partners aimed at supporting the growing global demand for modular automotive platforms.

"Aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, Qualcomm Technologies will manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Module products in India at Tata Electronics' upcoming semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam," the statement said.

The collaboration aims to enable local production of automotive technologies for digital cockpits, infotainment, connectivity, and intelligent vehicle systems, addressing growing demand from Indian and global automakers while enhancing supply chain flexibility and geographic diversification.

Qualcomm Automotive Modules integrate the Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chips (SoCs) with essential system components into a single, production-ready module, delivering comprehensive electronics platforms for automakers.

Qualcomm Automotive Modules enable scalable, turnkey architectures that support the industry's transition to software-defined vehicles.

"Our work with Tata Electronics marks an important milestone in our automotive growth strategy. As the industry accelerates its shift toward integrated, module-based architectures, expanding manufacturing capacity in key regions becomes essential," said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"Manufacturing in India through Tata Electronics enhances our ability to support both Indian and global OEMs with greater flexibility and supply chain resilience."Savi Soin, Senior Vice President & President, Qualcomm India said.

Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics said that the collaboration supports Tata Electronics' objective to become a global hub for high-technology manufacturing as a trusted partner to leading semiconductor and automotive customers worldwide.

"We will leverage our Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP) solutions and deliver high-quality, high-performance products to support Qualcomm Technologies' global product leadership," Thakur said.