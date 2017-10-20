Lunch with BS
March 10, 2018, Saturday
2019 Lok Sabha polls: Govt is moving into campaign mode, says Jayant Sinha
Systematic cleaning up of the entire system is happening in front of your eyes; that's why all the dirt is coming out, says ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Was fortunate to captain a great generation of players: Sourav Ganguly
Ganguly tells Udit Misra that he decided to be aggressive as a captain to back his teammates and provide them an atmosphere to ...
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Simple steps can fill gaps in India's education system: Rukmini Banerji
Folks at Pratham have seen students struggling to cope with an advanced curriculum without having basic reading, writing and ...
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Breakfast with BS: How Capgemini CEO Paul Hermelin is managing two worlds
Hermelin tells Niraj Bhatt that the traditional IT business is one of price discount and cost management, while new areas such ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Picasso explains managing artist's legacy over appams and fish curry
If nostalgia is on the menu, it must make allowance for Pablo Picasso who Bernard remembers as 'tender and sweet'
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Conversational commerce is the next frontier to be conquered: Rajesh Magow
The industry has moved from its early desktop days to the digital era, with the accent now on mobile, Magow says
January 19, 2018, Friday
A creative person is not in control of his urges to paint: Satish Gujral
Gujral also feels that his life has been 'full of incidents' - many of them determining the curves and turns that his career has ...
January 12, 2018, Friday
PepperFry's Ashish Shah wants life that is larger than what one can imagine
Shah tells Arundhuti Dasgupta he always wanted life king-size and knew he had to earn his way there, from the very beginning
January 05, 2018, Friday
Mani Shankar Aiyar: The veteran Congressman is down but not out
Over lamb, prawns and noodles, Anjali Puri finds the veteran Congressman uncharacteristically rattled but far from abject
December 29, 2017, Friday
Kamila Shamsie: Islamophobia in the West is undermining civil liberties
Over coffee and rice crackers, Shamsie says that she worries that Islamophobia in the West is undermining civil liberties and ...
December 22, 2017, Friday
Disability activist Dr Satendra Singh is putting up a good fight
Singh explains what the idea of universal access really entails and explains why infrastructure planning must necessarily involve ...
December 15, 2017, Friday
How Tamil writer Perumal Murugan was resurrected by poetry
Perumal Murugan declared himself dead following the controversy over his novel One Part Woman
-
December 09, 2017, Saturday
Why Red Hat's Rajesh Rege built his hideaway in remote Coonoor
Red Hat has built a business model of using open source software, making it enterprise grade and providing after-sales support to ...
December 01, 2017, Friday
Jeffrey Wasserstrom: The great interpreter
Wasserstrom discusses China's political evolution under Xi Jinping and tells Rahul Jacob he sees little reason to be hopeful
November 24, 2017, Friday
How Chris Anderson wants to make TED Talks relevant to slum dwellers
Anderson's mission has been to make ideas that matter accessible
November 17, 2017, Friday
What changed for Rahul Narayan's TeamIndus when it moved cities
Narayan talks to Business Standard about how things changed for TeamIndus when it moved to Bengaluru from Delhi and why his ...
November 10, 2017, Friday
Vishal Kampani: Highly profit-minded and not market share-minded
The dealmaker talks to Dev Chatterjee and Niraj Bhatt about the company's journey from an investment bank to a finance firm and ...
November 04, 2017, Saturday
Shaktikanta Das on govt decisions and why reforms can't be linear
Every decision of the govt has a context and a follow-through: Das
October 27, 2017, Friday
Election Commissioner Sunil Arora: Quiet but decisive
Arora tells A K Bhattacharya why he still can't come to terms with the Air India-Indian Airlines merger and that voters are too ...
October 20, 2017, Friday
How Alan Gemmell of the British Council mixed work with play
He tells how digital media could facilitate cultural understanding and what makes his job the most fun assignment in the British ...