March 12, 2018, Monday Insurance coverage: Exclusions for genetic disorders need to be reasonable After the Delhi High Court's recent ruling, blanket exclusion of genetic disorders from coverage is likely to become a thing of ...

February 22, 2018, Thursday Reader's Corner: General Insurance What is the maximum tenure that can be chosen for a home insurance policy for a housing loan?

February 15, 2018, Thursday Vehicle insurance: Third-party cover is essential but may not be sufficient Vehicle owners who can afford a comprehensive motor insurance cover should opt for it, taking advantage of recent cost reductions

February 12, 2018, Monday Looking at Ulips due to LTCG tax? Mutual funds still the best long-term bet The Union Budget 2018 has imposed an LTCG tax of 10 per cent on investors in stock markets who sell their shares after one year

February 08, 2018, Thursday Readers' Corner: Will life insurance be in force even outside India? It is always prudent to have a life insurance cover irrespective of where one lives

January 06, 2018, Saturday Soon, pay lower health insurance premiums for good behaviour Using technology, insurers will increasingly offer insurance policies that reward good customers while penalising the bad ones

January 02, 2018, Tuesday Opt for a personal accident policy, not rider The policy offers more comprehensive coverage than a rider for varying levels of injury and disability caused by accidents

December 30, 2017, Saturday Tackle rising mediclaim premiums with lifestyle-based incentives Buy top-up policies and wear fitness trackers. The latter will entitle you to discounts at the time of renewal

December 27, 2017, Wednesday Senior citizens should use top-up plans to beat medical inflation They should also ask their insurer to enhance the cover if it's below Rs 3 lakh

December 18, 2017, Monday Irdai extends linking of Aadhaar, PAN to insurance policies by Mar 31, 2018 On November 8, the Irdai had directed the insurers to link Aadhaar and Pan Card numbers with insurance policies

December 10, 2017, Sunday SC relief for self-employed accident victims The recent judgment provides compensation to families of the deceased above 50 years of age as well

December 06, 2017, Wednesday Opt for low volatility after retirement If you plan to withdraw money from your corpus regularly to meet expenses, have a portfolio of stable instruments

November 29, 2017, Wednesday Did you know? Home insurance also covers valuables inside bank locker It's a good option as banks don't compensate customers for loss of goods in locker in cases of theft or natural calamity

November 19, 2017, Sunday Use whole life term policies for legacy planning By doing so, your annual outgo will come down and returns will improve

November 14, 2017, Tuesday LIC offers cancer cover with sum assured up to Rs 50 lakh The 'Cancer Cover' policy can be taken by those in the age group of 20 to 65

November 11, 2017, Saturday Begin your child's financial education early This will enable her to become a proficient saver, spender and investor as an adult