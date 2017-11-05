-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Insurance coverage: Exclusions for genetic disorders need to be reasonable
After the Delhi High Court's recent ruling, blanket exclusion of genetic disorders from coverage is likely to become a thing of ...
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Reader's Corner: General Insurance
What is the maximum tenure that can be chosen for a home insurance policy for a housing loan?
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Vehicle insurance: Third-party cover is essential but may not be sufficient
Vehicle owners who can afford a comprehensive motor insurance cover should opt for it, taking advantage of recent cost reductions
February 12, 2018, Monday
Looking at Ulips due to LTCG tax? Mutual funds still the best long-term bet
The Union Budget 2018 has imposed an LTCG tax of 10 per cent on investors in stock markets who sell their shares after one year
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Will life insurance be in force even outside India?
It is always prudent to have a life insurance cover irrespective of where one lives
February 05, 2018, Monday
Why Modicare numbers just don't add up and may just remain on paper
This is another announcement that might provide little relief to poor
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Traditional insurance plans saw higher growth in premium than Ulips in FY18
Claim settlement improves for life insurance companies in 2016-17
January 06, 2018, Saturday
Soon, pay lower health insurance premiums for good behaviour
Using technology, insurers will increasingly offer insurance policies that reward good customers while penalising the bad ones
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
Opt for a personal accident policy, not rider
The policy offers more comprehensive coverage than a rider for varying levels of injury and disability caused by accidents
December 30, 2017, Saturday
Tackle rising mediclaim premiums with lifestyle-based incentives
Buy top-up policies and wear fitness trackers. The latter will entitle you to discounts at the time of renewal
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
Senior citizens should use top-up plans to beat medical inflation
They should also ask their insurer to enhance the cover if it's below Rs 3 lakh
December 18, 2017, Monday
Irdai extends linking of Aadhaar, PAN to insurance policies by Mar 31, 2018
On November 8, the Irdai had directed the insurers to link Aadhaar and Pan Card numbers with insurance policies
December 10, 2017, Sunday
SC relief for self-employed accident victims
The recent judgment provides compensation to families of the deceased above 50 years of age as well
December 06, 2017, Wednesday
Opt for low volatility after retirement
If you plan to withdraw money from your corpus regularly to meet expenses, have a portfolio of stable instruments
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Cap on dealer commissions unlikely to lead to change in premiums
General insurers, however, look to move towards risk-based pricing
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Did you know? Home insurance also covers valuables inside bank locker
It's a good option as banks don't compensate customers for loss of goods in locker in cases of theft or natural calamity
November 19, 2017, Sunday
Use whole life term policies for legacy planning
By doing so, your annual outgo will come down and returns will improve
November 14, 2017, Tuesday
LIC offers cancer cover with sum assured up to Rs 50 lakh
The 'Cancer Cover' policy can be taken by those in the age group of 20 to 65
November 11, 2017, Saturday
Begin your child's financial education early
This will enable her to become a proficient saver, spender and investor as an adult
November 07, 2017, Tuesday
Single premium policies are for people without regular income
Complete tax benefits will only come if the sum assured is at least 10 times the premium
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Feeling unsafe amid digitisation push? Go for a cyber insurance cover
People who aggressively use the internet and mobile phones for all kinds of transactions should get such a policy
February 19, 2018, Monday
Insurers offering cashless benefits for OPD, diagnostics at lower premiums
Before you buy a plan, check if you can make full use of it. Most don't even exhaust the entire benefit, says expert
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
EPFO likely to keep interest rate unchanged at 8.65% for 2017-18
The EPFO has earned a return of around 16% at Rs 10.54 billion
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Fighting cancer: These covers can protect your family from financial crisis
Ensure it pays out a percentage of the sum assured on at least two stages of cancer -early stage and major stage
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
HDFC ERGO cuts motor premiums by up to 15% for existing and new customers
Insurer says it gained from cost rationalisation on account of GST, and from its own cost optimisation measures, which helped it ...
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
For significant cost advantage, buy your term plans and Ulips online
This will give you a significant cost advantage, much like investments in direct plans of mutual funds
January 07, 2018, Sunday
Repercussions of mis-selling: Should you trust banks with your investments?
The only way to avoid falling prey to banks' mis-selling is to get your investment advice from one trusted source and purchase ...
January 05, 2018, Friday
New Year's bonanza: Use discounts to enhance your insurance cover
Use money saved via premium reduction to buy add-on covers that will make your motor policy more comprehensive
December 31, 2017, Sunday
New investment norms may raise policyholders' returns
Even premiums could fall if life insurers are allowed to offer indemnity-based health insurance products, as recommended by an ...
December 28, 2017, Thursday
Tipping Point: What is a paid-up insurance policy?
Many convert Ulips as well, if they are underperforming
December 25, 2017, Monday
Cover your family adequately before proceeding on a vacation
When travelling to countries like the US and Canada, take extra cover as hospitalisation costs are exorbitant
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Opt for monthly payout if your spouse is not financially savvy
Not all the recent tweaks that insurers have made to the basic term plan add value for the customer
December 10, 2017, Sunday
Review insurance portfolio every year
Raise the amount of life cover you own if your liabilities and responsibilities have increased during the year
December 03, 2017, Sunday
Staying healthy can reduce your next premium
Through wellness programmes, policyholders can get discounts ranging from 8% to 30%
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Few takers for pension and life cover schemes by govt
The government has now given banks specific targets for enrolment under the Atal Pension Yojana
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Buy cancer care for comprehensive cover
Buy a critical illness plan first for coverage against several major ailments, then think of a cancer cover if you want ...
November 18, 2017, Saturday
Avoid falling prey to mis-selling of insurance
While Irdai can nudge the sector towards better practices, buyers need to view this as an instrument that provides risk cover, ...
November 12, 2017, Sunday
Shun expensive insurance policies sold with home loans
You will be much better off buying the required plans directly from life and general insurers
November 08, 2017, Wednesday
Reader's Corner: Life Insurance
As per the IRDAI regulations, each and every insurance company has to declare their investment return to their policyholders each ...
November 05, 2017, Sunday
Agent changing insurer can leave you in the lurch
Insurance companies are trying to ensure that they do follow-ups to retain customers, but you need to be alert as well