Changed your mind about an EPF nominee? Here is how to update it online
Members can update EPF nominee details online through the EPFO portal by completing the e-nomination process
Employees who contribute to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) can change or update the nominee for their account at any time. The facility is available online through the EPFO member portal and does not require a visit to the provident fund office or approval from the employer.
A nominee is the person who receives the provident fund balance, interest, pension benefits and insurance cover under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme if the EPF account holder dies. Because personal circumstances can change, such as marriage, childbirth or divorce, members may want to update their nomination details.
Why updating the nominee matters
If the nominee details are outdated, it can delay the settlement of claims for family members. Updating the nomination ensures that the correct beneficiary receives the EPF corpus and related benefits without legal complications.
Importantly, when a new nomination is submitted on the EPFO portal, it replaces the earlier nomination. If a member wants multiple nominees, for example, a spouse and children, their details must all be entered again while making the new nomination.
Basic requirements before updating
Before changing the nominee online, EPF members should ensure that a few details are already in place:
- Universal Account Number (UAN) activated and linked with Aadhaar
- Mobile number linked with Aadhaar
- Updated EPF profile with photograph and address
- Aadhaar number of the nominee
- Nominee’s bank account details and IFSC
- Scanned photograph of the nominee
Without Aadhaar linkage, the online e-nomination facility cannot be used.
How to change the EPF nominee online
The update process is carried out through the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal. The steps include:
- Log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal using UAN and password.
- Under the ‘Manage’ section, select ‘E-nomination’.
- Click ‘Enter new nomination’ and proceed after verifying the profile details.
- Under the Family Declaration section, indicate whether the nominee is a family member.
- Enter the nominee’s details such as Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, relationship and bank details, and upload the nominee’s photograph.
- If adding more than one nominee, enter each person’s details and specify their share of the EPF benefits.
- Save the nomination and complete the process using e-Sign, which requires Aadhaar authentication through an OTP.
- Once the OTP verification is completed, the updated nomination is recorded in EPFO records.
Who can be nominated
Under EPF rules, family members typically include:
- Spouse
- Children (married or unmarried)
- Dependent parents
In some cases, the widow or children of a deceased son
If an EPF member does not have a family as defined under the rules, a non-family nominee can also be added by selecting the appropriate option while submitting the nomination.
Updating the EPF nomination is a small administrative task but a critical one for financial planning. Keeping the nominee details current helps ensure that provident fund savings reach the intended beneficiaries smoothly in case of an unforeseen event.
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 2:07 PM IST