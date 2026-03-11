Rising oil prices could push the Indian rupee down by 10%: Here's why

With the rupee weakening recently and global crude oil prices rising, oil is once again becoming one of the most important factors shaping India’s economic stability. A new analysis from DSP Netra suggests that crude prices could have a deeper impact on India’s economy than markets may currently be anticipating.

India’s heavy dependence on imported oil

India is one of the world’s largest oil consumers but produces only a small portion of what it needs. The country consumes roughly 5.3–5.5 million barrels of crude oil per day, while domestic production is only about 0.6 million barrels per day. This means India imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirements.

Because of this dependence, oil plays a major role in India’s external trade balance. Petroleum imports already account for about 25–30% of India’s total imports, making crude prices a key driver of the country’s balance of payments.

Even small oil price increases have big effects

The numbers show just how sensitive India’s economy is to oil price changes. According to the report, every $10 increase in crude oil prices adds roughly $12–15 billion to India’s annual import bill.

This additional cost increases the country’s oil trade deficit, which can put pressure on the rupee and widen India’s current account deficit (CAD)—a key measure of how much a country imports compared to what it exports.

What happens if oil rises to $120?

The report presents a scenario where crude oil prices rise toward $120 per barrel and remain at that level through FY27. If that happens, India’s oil trade deficit could climb to nearly $220 billion, significantly increasing pressure on the country’s external balance.

Historically, during periods when crude prices surged sharply, the rupee has sometimes depreciated by more than 10%, as higher import bills, inflation pressures, and external deficits combined to weaken the currency. In such a situation, India’s current account deficit could rise above 3.1% of GDP, a level that historically has created concerns for policymakers and investors.

Impact on rupee and inflation

History shows that sharp oil price spikes often trigger wider economic effects in India. When oil prices surge and the current account deficit widens, the rupee tends to weaken sharply. In previous episodes, the currency has depreciated by more than 10%.

Higher oil prices also tend to push up inflation because fuel costs influence transportation, manufacturing and food prices across the economy. Rising inflation can lead to tighter monetary policy and liquidity conditions.

This is why crude oil is often described as India’s most important macroeconomic variable outside the government’s direct control.

A new buffer for the economy

However, the report also highlights an important structural change in India’s economy that could help cushion the impact of oil shocks.

Over the past decade, services exports—particularly IT and business services—have grown strongly, while remittances from Indians working overseas have also remained robust. These inflows provide foreign exchange earnings that partially offset the impact of higher oil imports.

As a result, while oil price shocks still matter significantly, their impact on India’s current account deficit may be somewhat less severe than in earlier cycles.

"Strong services exports and remittances now provide a buffer, meaning that while oil shocks still matter, their impact on the current account may be somewhat moderated compared to past cycles. With global geopolitics and supply dynamics keeping crude volatile, the key question for markets is whether oil prices could once again become the dominant driver of India’s currency, inflation, and capital flows in the coming quarters," noted the report.

Why markets are watching oil closely

Global oil markets remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions and production decisions by major oil producers. If crude prices continue rising, oil could once again become a key driver of India’s currency movements, inflation outlook and capital flows.

For policymakers and investors alike, the key question in the coming months is whether oil prices will remain elevated—and whether India’s economic buffers will be strong enough to absorb the shock.

For now, one thing is clear: in a country that imports most of its energy needs, oil prices remain one of the most powerful forces shaping India’s economic outlook.