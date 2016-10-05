-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Citibank launches home loan product linked to an external benchmark
Citibank's new home loan will be benchmarked to the three-month treasury-bill rate
February 22, 2018, Thursday
EMI change can be the default option when rates rise or fall
Now with the scams tumbling out, the pressure on banks' balance sheets will only increase
November 24, 2017, Friday
Bajaj Finserv offers lowest interest rate of 8.30% on home loans
Bajaj Finserv is also offering the highest top-up value of Rs 50 lakh for applicants opting for balance transfer at a minimal ...
November 08, 2017, Wednesday
Tipping Point: Should I think of shifting my home loan?
With public sector banks like SBI and Bank of Baroda announcing reduction in loan rates, this is a good time to check where you ...
October 28, 2017, Saturday
More transparency in peer-to-peer lending
The validation of the P2P model by the government and the RBI will play a significant role in boosting confidence among lenders ...
October 14, 2017, Saturday
External benchmark may not help borrowers
Let market forces play their part in enabling competitive pricing and innovation by banks
October 05, 2017, Thursday
P2P lending platforms to get transparent, safer
With these platforms getting access to credit bureaus, small borrowers, who find it difficult to get loans from banks, can use ...
September 27, 2017, Wednesday
Alternatives to loan against property for business owners
For bigger amounts peer-to-peer lending platforms are good options
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
Home loans need a more stable benchmark
Household Finance Committee provides suggestions on how participation of households can be enhanced
July 25, 2017, Tuesday
Personal loans made easy via ATMs and apps: How it works
Not just big private banks, start-ups, too, are offering instant loans on app
July 16, 2017, Sunday
This is one inheritance you don't want
You're at risk of making the same financial mistake as your parents
June 10, 2017, Saturday
Should you take a home loan from a bank or an NBFC?
You would find NBFCs more willing to lend even if you have a poor credit score
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Credit card balance transfers to personal loans are easy today
Lower interest rates, longer repayment tenure are advantages, provided you service the EMI regularly
May 14, 2017, Sunday
Lower stamp duty will promote house ownership
On purchase of property worth Rs 50 lakh, the buyer would have to pay Rs 4.3 lakh
March 30, 2017, Thursday
Home loan interest too high for Indian buyers: Study
High housing loan interests and reluctance to borrow are dissuading Indian buyers who have to dig into savings to own a house, a ...
March 16, 2017, Thursday
HDFC Bank launches loan against shares in minutes: How it works
HDFC Bank Ltd is offering loan against shares in about two-three minutes by completely digitizing the project. For this, the bank ...
January 05, 2017, Thursday
Banks cut lending rates: Here's why shifting home loans isn't cheap
If gains are spread over four-five years, it really does not make sense to switch
January 03, 2017, Tuesday
Your Money: Customers on base rate should shift to MCLR
Though banks charge 0.5% of the outstanding amount, it makes sense to shift, given fall in rates
November 07, 2016, Monday
Relief for home loan borrowers: Housing society certificate sufficient for availing tax sop
Income tax tribunal rules that completition certificate from government authority is not must for availing home loan tax
October 24, 2016, Monday
Watch out! Lenders are now tracking your social media profile
Bank algorithms tracking social media profiles to assess creditworthiness of potential borrowers
February 26, 2018, Monday
Responsibility with caution: Wife need not be married to husband's debts
If the spouse is the guarantor of husband's business loans, banks can hold her liable for default. Ways to ring-fence her assets
November 26, 2017, Sunday
Evaluate zero-cost medical loan before borrowing
Instead of charging an interest rate, the lender may deduct one or two equated monthly instalments before disbursing the money
November 20, 2017, Monday
Check total cost, not just home loan rate
Buyers should weigh Tata Housing-Indiabulls Housing Finance offer against others where they can negotiate on home price and loan ...
November 01, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Banking
Rajiv Anand, Executive Director, Axis Bank, answers your questions
October 19, 2017, Thursday
Loan repayment difficulties? Unlock value of other assets
Other options for businessmen include loan restructuring and consolidation
October 08, 2017, Sunday
Unscientific strategy
If you have an active trading account or a consumer loan, consider investing in NBFCs
October 04, 2017, Wednesday
Look at effective interest rate on home loan offers
Availing of ICICI Bank's cashback offer will mean you lose the flexibility to switch or prepay the loan
September 02, 2017, Saturday
Household indebtedness at record high in FY17
Indians owed around Rs 25 lakh cr to banks and listed NBFCs at the end of FY17, up 65% in past 3 yrs
August 23, 2017, Wednesday
Need to buy a house? You can save 5% with this new home loan
A borrower can save up to 5% in Axis Bank's new product; but if prepaying, don't lower the EMI
July 20, 2017, Thursday
The burden of education loan
Avoid over-leveraging with low job market; starting with default will hurt future loan options
June 23, 2017, Friday
Different loan benchmarks present a tough choice for home buyers
Banks have 6-month and one-year MCLR; one should choose based on interest rate outlook
June 08, 2017, Thursday
Home loans set to get cheaper as RBI cuts provisions, risk weights
To spur war among lenders to grab existing loans
May 21, 2017, Sunday
Purchase used cars from organised players
It helps secure loans faster. However, ensure that documentation and registration have been done
March 31, 2017, Friday
Cibil to now help borrowers get the best loan
Banks will pay fees to Cibil, while customers need not pay any charges
March 21, 2017, Tuesday
Want a loan? Here's how your phone data, utility bills can make it easier
New customers or existing ones seeking better credit scores can go through this process
February 09, 2017, Thursday
Tipping Point
Reset clause gives banks and HFCs the power to revise even their fixed-rate home loans
January 04, 2017, Wednesday
HDFC, Indiabulls Housing take on SBI, ICICI with home loan rate cuts
HDFC is offering 8.65% to women borrowers for loans up to Rs 75 lakh, and 8.7% to other borrowers
December 16, 2016, Friday
Your Money: Revised e-KYC can expedite opening of accounts
But a/c has to be regularised in a year; there are also limits on amount
November 03, 2016, Thursday
Apply online for PMAY loan at banks or housing finance companies
Aadhar will be used for authentication of customers whike bank statements will have to be submitted separately
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Borrowers will need to wait 3-6 months for rates to come down
Banks feel that significant transmission of rate cuts will start after one or two quarters