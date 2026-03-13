Indians buying property in Dubai: Foreign exchange, loan rules explained

Dubai property is a top draw for investors and expats, but Indians must navigate stringent foreign exchange regulations before committing to overseas real estate.

Resident individuals are allowed to purchase property abroad, but through specific routes permitted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Legal experts say the funding, remittance process and disclosure requirements must be carefully followed.

Indian residents typically use LRS to purchase property overseas. Under the scheme, a resident individual can remit up to $250,000 per financial year (April–March) for permitted transactions, including the purchase of foreign real estate.

“An Indian resident individual can legally purchase property in Dubai through remittances sent from India under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, which is capped at $250,000 per person per financial year,” said Himanshu Chahar, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

The funds must be sent through authorised dealer banks using the correct purpose code, and the source of funds must be legitimate and tax-paid.

Family members can also pool their individual LRS limits if they are joint owners of the property. “Resident family members may pool their LRS limits only if they are joint owners on the title deed,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris.

However, the scheme is available only to resident individuals. “The LRS facility cannot be used by corporates, partnership firms, trusts or Hindu Undivided Families,” said Shivank Arora, associate partner at Alpha Partners.

Disclosure and tax compliance

Buying property abroad does not end with the remittance. Investors must also comply with tax and reporting requirements in India.

Experts say the overseas property, along with any rental income or capital gains from sale, must be disclosed in the buyer’s Indian Income Tax returns.

“All funds routed through LRS must flow via an authorised dealer bank, and the property along with any rental or sale proceeds must be disclosed in Indian tax filings,” Chahar said.

Restrictions on loans for overseas property

One major compliance issue relates to financing. Resident Indians generally cannot take foreign loans to buy overseas property.

“Indian residents are not permitted to raise foreign loans or avail of UAE bank or developer financing to acquire overseas property,” Razvi said. Under India’s Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the purchase must normally be funded through LRS remittances.

Tushar Kumar, an advocate at the Supreme Court of India, said overseas borrowing for buying property abroad could violate FEMA borrowing regulations. “A resident Indian is generally not permitted to avail a loan in foreign exchange from an overseas lender for acquiring immovable property abroad,” he said.

“Financing structures require careful compliance review, as resident Indians are generally restricted from raising foreign currency loans to acquire overseas real estate,” said Madhura Samant, managing partner at Elarra Law Offices.

In most cases, Indian banks also do not extend housing loans for overseas real estate purchases.

Why compliance matters

Experts say the rules around overseas property purchases are nuanced, covering remittance limits, financing restrictions, tax disclosure and repatriation of funds.

Failure to comply with FEMA rules can attract penalties. “If the transaction does not comply with FEMA provisions, monetary penalties under the law may apply,” Kumar noted.

Given the complexity, lawyers advise investors to structure the transaction carefully and seek professional advice before transferring funds abroad.