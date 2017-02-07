March 06, 2018, Tuesday CRISIL SME Tracker: For EPC players, affordable housing is a natural fit This affords huge scope for developers - meeting the government's target of construction of 12 million units by 2022 requires ...

February 19, 2018, Monday TReDS coverage must be expanded beyond top-rated corporate buyers: Crisil Now the MSMED Act, 2006 mandates that payments must be paid to MSEs within 45 days

February 05, 2018, Monday CRISIL SME TRACKER: Budget 2018's focus on MSMEs to spur job creation The MSME sector employs over 111 million people and contributes nearly 31 per cent of India's GDP

January 02, 2018, Tuesday 'Several issues require the urgent attention of DGFT' There is no provision to take ITC of CVD and SAD in the current GST laws

December 19, 2017, Tuesday SME Chatroom: Several issues require the attention of DGFT Supplies to advance authorisation holder are treated as deemed exports under the GST laws

November 30, 2017, Thursday SMEs: The blind side of Gujarat model Gujarat produces 7-7.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and is ranked fifth (among 29 states) in per capita income

November 21, 2017, Tuesday For EOUs, wastage as per SION or 2%; else, norms must be fixed For items having no SION, consumption of inputs shall be allowed subject to generation of waste, scrap and remnants up to two per ...

August 14, 2017, Monday 'IGST on high-seas sale of imports is levied only during customs clearance' Value addition in each high-seas sale to form part of value on which IGST is collected at clearance

July 17, 2017, Monday GST Impact: MSMEs learn to deal with reverse charge mechanism the hard way Larger firms are pruning vendor lists, weeding out small suppliers who are yet to register under GST

May 09, 2017, Tuesday 'No provision for refund of unused Cenvat credit if factory closes' When a factory closes down, unutilised credit account would lapse, unless it resumes production

April 25, 2017, Tuesday Under GST regime, no tax payable on goods or services exports: Rajagopalan However, you will have option to pay tax on export and claim IGST refund, says Rajagoplan

April 07, 2017, Friday Investors get drawn towards SME IPOs Some IPOs like that of Focus Lightings were oversubscribed by 89% in last FY

March 20, 2017, Monday CRISIL SME TRACKER: Housing gets a policy push, but challenges remain Developers stand to benefit from grant of infrastructure status to affordable housing

March 01, 2017, Wednesday Rs 55,000 crore of MSME loans may become NPAs Total credit portfolio of MSMEs is Rs 12 lakh cr

February 20, 2017, Monday 'Online courses offered to students abroad by Indian entity not taxable' Place of service provision of service is in non-taxable territory and is therefore, not taxable