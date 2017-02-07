-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
CRISIL SME Tracker: For EPC players, affordable housing is a natural fit
This affords huge scope for developers - meeting the government's target of construction of 12 million units by 2022 requires ...
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
TReDS coverage must be expanded beyond top-rated corporate buyers: Crisil
Now the MSMED Act, 2006 mandates that payments must be paid to MSEs within 45 days
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
CRISIL SME TRACKER: Budget 2018's focus on MSMEs to spur job creation
The MSME sector employs over 111 million people and contributes nearly 31 per cent of India's GDP
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Corporate tax cut for MSMEs to create jobs
Experts say partnership firms and LLPs stand to lose
-
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
'Several issues require the urgent attention of DGFT'
There is no provision to take ITC of CVD and SAD in the current GST laws
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
SME Chatroom: Several issues require the attention of DGFT
Supplies to advance authorisation holder are treated as deemed exports under the GST laws
-
November 30, 2017, Thursday
SMEs: The blind side of Gujarat model
Gujarat produces 7-7.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and is ranked fifth (among 29 states) in per capita income
-
November 21, 2017, Tuesday
For EOUs, wastage as per SION or 2%; else, norms must be fixed
For items having no SION, consumption of inputs shall be allowed subject to generation of waste, scrap and remnants up to two per ...
-
October 24, 2017, Tuesday
'CGST, SGST payable if supplier and place of supply are in same state'
Business Standard invites readers' SME queries related to excise, VAT and exim policy
-
August 14, 2017, Monday
'IGST on high-seas sale of imports is levied only during customs clearance'
Value addition in each high-seas sale to form part of value on which IGST is collected at clearance
-
July 17, 2017, Monday
GST Impact: MSMEs learn to deal with reverse charge mechanism the hard way
Larger firms are pruning vendor lists, weeding out small suppliers who are yet to register under GST
-
June 02, 2017, Friday
Indian SMEs more bullish on growth prospects than firms in China: Study
American Express survey finds 76% of SMEs see revenue growth in 2017
-
May 23, 2017, Tuesday
'Anti-dumping, safeguard duties will be part of the value for levy of IGST'
Any IGST you pay can be taken as input tax credit
-
May 09, 2017, Tuesday
'No provision for refund of unused Cenvat credit if factory closes'
When a factory closes down, unutilised credit account would lapse, unless it resumes production
-
April 25, 2017, Tuesday
Under GST regime, no tax payable on goods or services exports: Rajagopalan
However, you will have option to pay tax on export and claim IGST refund, says Rajagoplan
-
April 07, 2017, Friday
Investors get drawn towards SME IPOs
Some IPOs like that of Focus Lightings were oversubscribed by 89% in last FY
-
March 20, 2017, Monday
CRISIL SME TRACKER: Housing gets a policy push, but challenges remain
Developers stand to benefit from grant of infrastructure status to affordable housing
-
March 01, 2017, Wednesday
Rs 55,000 crore of MSME loans may become NPAs
Total credit portfolio of MSMEs is Rs 12 lakh cr
-
February 20, 2017, Monday
'Online courses offered to students abroad by Indian entity not taxable'
Place of service provision of service is in non-taxable territory and is therefore, not taxable
-
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
Trading not allowed under export-oriented unit scheme
The facility for trading units under the EOU scheme was withdrawn in 2002
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
'Value of goods cleared from SEZ to DTA must follow Customs laws'
Exported goods can be re-imported and you can make payment against the re-import
-
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Exporters claiming higher drawback must submit self-declaration
For all exports made with effect from July 1, 2017 for which higher rate of drawback is claimed, exporters have to submit the ...
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
For cancelling GST registration, pay ITC or output tax, whichever is more
In accordance with Section 17(5) (h) of the CGST Act, 2017, input tax credit shall not be available in respect of goods destroyed
-
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
'Merchant exporters procuring goods at 0.1% GST must export under LUT'
A Bombay HC Bench held that well-established foreign brands with a base in India and providing services out of India aren't ...
-
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
CRISIL SME Tracker: MSMEs offer working capital opportunity for lenders
CRISIL's interactions with MSMEs show working capital worries building because of limited avenues to raise finance at reasonable ...
-
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
CRISIL SME Tracker: Time for MSMEs in the machine tools sector to rejig
The industry logged a healthy compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent in the past five fiscals, and is expected to continue ...
-
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Insolvency ordinance impact: Over 70% of SMEs face liquidation
Some other companies are also nearing liquidation as no third-party resolution plans have come their way
-
November 06, 2017, Monday
SME Chatroom: In case of inter-state supply, supplier should charge IGST
The e-way bill provisions have been deferred for now but as the law stands now, you are the recipient of goods but not the ...
-
September 25, 2017, Monday
Why are SME, LTCG orders being revoked?
Regulator could throw more light on the reasons behind these recent U-turns
-
August 10, 2017, Thursday
Facebook to monitor MSME growth in Odisha, launches SheMeansBusiness
It was attended by about 1,100 women entrepreneurs of the state
-
June 05, 2017, Monday
'Goods imported or locally procured by EOUs are not exempt from GST'
Presently, there is no exemption of GST on goods imported or procured from local sources by EOUs
-
May 23, 2017, Tuesday
Changing rules of business post GST worry MSMEs
Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSME) are still trying to assess the full extent of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime ...
-
May 17, 2017, Wednesday
CRISIL SME Tracker: GST to make MSMEs in small cities more competitive
MSMEs with manufacturing units based in small cities spending more on materials
-
May 01, 2017, Monday
Non-conventional funding sources help MSMEs reduce cash conversion cycle
Cash conversion cycle refers to time taken to sell inventory, collect receivables and pay suppliers
-
April 18, 2017, Tuesday
CRISIL SME Tracker: There is more to creditworthiness than size of an MSE
Creditworthiness is not a function of absolutes, but of relative size and performance
-
March 27, 2017, Monday
'To import goods, excise dealer must register separately as importer'
If registered as Excise dealer, how to import goods and issue Cenvat bill and pass on Cenvat credit
-
March 07, 2017, Tuesday
'No drawback available if imported goods are used and re-exported'
Service tax will be payable on liquidated damages or penalty for late delivery or non-delivery of goods
-
February 28, 2017, Tuesday
CRISIL SME TRACKER: Digital push for MSE lending needs more teeth
Traditionally, banks make lending decisions based on the borrowers' financials and collaterals
-
February 14, 2017, Tuesday
TReDS can boost MSMEs' liquidity, with some tweaks
The TReDS proposed by the RBI is expected to provide much-needed liquidity to MSMEs
-
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
SMEs to pay 25% tax even if Rs 50-crore limit crossed in FY17: CBDT
Yardstick after FY18 to be decided by Finance Bills of those years