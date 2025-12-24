Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brookfield signs built-to-suit office deal with JPMorgan Chase in Powai

Brookfield signs built-to-suit office deal with JPMorgan Chase in Powai

Brookfield Properties has signed a 20-year built-to-suit lease with JPMorgan Chase for a Powai campus, part of a $1 billion investment to develop the bank's Asia's largest GCC

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield said the scale of the transaction also highlights India’s position as a leading GCC hub | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brookfield Properties has entered a built-to-suit lease agreement with JPMorgan Chase to house the American investment banking firm’s global capability centre (GCC) in Mumbai’s Powai. The GCC will be its largest in Asia, with JPMorgan Chase as the sole occupier on a lease term of 20 years.
 
What is Brookfield building for JPMorgan Chase in Powai? 
The development will be built on a six-acre site recently acquired by a Brookfield Asset Management private real estate fund. As the majority owner, Brookfield Asset Management will invest $1 billion to develop the GCC.
 
Who is developing the campus and what is MMRDA’s role? 
 
The campus will be developed through an agreement between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and a venture led by Brookfield along with its partner, BS Sharma.

Where does JPMorgan Chase currently operate its Mumbai GCC from? 
Currently, JPMorgan Chase operates from a 1.16 million sq ft facility located in Mumbai’s Goregaon.
 
What did Brookfield say about India as a GCC hub? 
Brookfield said the scale of the transaction also highlights India’s position as a leading GCC hub. Ankur Gupta, deputy global chief investment officer and head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, real estate, Brookfield Asset Management, said, “We are pleased to expand our global relationship with JPMorgan Chase through this transaction. This landmark agreement reinforces India’s position as a leading global capability centre destination. It reflects the confidence that long-term partners place in Brookfield Properties’ ability to deliver Grade A, sustainable office assets at scale.”
 
What is Brookfield’s India office footprint and recent GCC deals? 
In 2024, Brookfield commissioned a similar built-to-suit tower in Pune, Maharashtra, for the GCC of a large financial services corporation. In Mumbai, Brookfield now owns over $4 billion of real estate projects. Brookfield is one of the largest office owners and operators in India with about 55 million sq ft across seven cities.
 
How big is GCC-led office demand, according to Savills? 
Over the last few years, GCCs have been driving office demand across the top Indian markets. According to Savills India, GCCs leased 112 million sq ft of office space between 2020 and 2024, with Mumbai (8 per cent) and Pune (14 per cent) together accounting for 22 per cent of total leasing. During the same period, Mumbai saw the highest office leasing by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) GCCs, despite Bengaluru having the deepest BFSI talent pool.
 
Further, India is projected to see 180 million sq ft of office absorption through GCCs between 2025 and 2030 under a realistic growth scenario.
 

Topics : Brookfield JP Morgan Asia

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

