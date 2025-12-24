Embassy REIT raises ₹530 crore through divestment at Manyata Business Park

Embassy Office Parks REIT, India’s first real estate investment trust, has raised Rs 530 crore from the divestment of nearly 376,000 square feet at Embassy Manyata Business Park to EAAA Alternatives’ Rental Yield Plus fund.

What did Embassy REIT say about the Manyata divestment?

Amit Shetty, chief executive officer, Embassy REIT, said on Wednesday, “We are pleased to conclude this transaction which creates long-term value for our stakeholders. This divestment aligns with our capital recycling strategy, enhances portfolio efficiency, and provides us with greater flexibility to reinvest in new opportunities.”

How does the buyer view the transaction?

Gautam Hora, managing