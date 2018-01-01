Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|Total of Promoters
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|Institutions
|8.21
|8.31
|8.31
|8.31
|8.31
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|6.04
|5.91
|5.91
|5.91
|5.91
|Insurance Companies
|2.06
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|26.79
|26.70
|26.70
|26.70
|26.70
|Indian Public
|15.99
|16.63
|15.95
|16.84
|17.19
|Others
|10.80
|10.07
|10.75
|9.86
|9.51
|Total Non Promoter
|35.00
|35.01
|35.01
|35.01
|35.01
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|99.99
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00