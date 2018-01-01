JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 64.99 64.99 64.99 64.99 64.99
Total of Promoters 64.99 64.99 64.99 64.99 64.99
Institutions 8.21 8.31 8.31 8.31 8.31
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 6.04 5.91 5.91 5.91 5.91
Insurance Companies 2.06 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 26.79 26.70 26.70 26.70 26.70
Indian Public 15.99 16.63 15.95 16.84 17.19
Others 10.80 10.07 10.75 9.86 9.51
Total Non Promoter 35.00 35.01 35.01 35.01 35.01
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 99.99 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00