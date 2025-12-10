Duty, not dominance: Eight decades of India's UN commitment

A s the United Nations (UN) commemorates its 80th anniversary in 2025, few countries can boast a peacekeeping heritage as extensive, reliable, and influential as India, which has also been one of the biggest, most dependable and reputable contributors to UN peacekeeping operations since its first mission in Korea in 1950. It has since remained steadfast in its commitment to world peace and security, participating in over 50 of the 71 UN missions and deploying over 2,90,000 troops. Indian peacekeepers have embodied the organisation's basic ideals of peace, impartiality, and humanity across continents and crises, while supporting missions in Asia, Africa, West Asia, and the Balkans. Indian soldiers have shown professionalism, self-control, and humanity while leading complex operations.

This longstanding relationship goes beyond military involvement: it represents India's strategic identity as a responsible global actor, dedicated to multilateralism, and a leading voice of the Global South. The moral vision of a peaceful world order stems from India's ancient principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (“The world is a family”), which highlights the interconnectedness of humanity and the significance of peaceful coexistence. On the 80th anniversary of the UN, it is appropriate to review India's diverse and dynamic involvement in peacekeeping, considering its historical depth, operational contributions, emerging challenges, and future prospects. Historical legacy The cornerstone for UN peacekeeping was laid by the launch of the UN Truce Supervision Organization in West Asia in 1948. After gaining independence and being influenced by Nehruvian ideas of internationalism, India considered peacekeeping as a logical extension of its foreign policy. An early example of India's dedication to impartiality and humanitarian aid came in 1950, when it sent a medical unit and led the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission under Major General K S Thimayya during the Korean War.

Especially in the UN operation in the Congo from 1960 to 1964, India played an essential role when its commanders combined tactical success with moral discipline to lead multinational forces through one of the body's most challenging missions. India's peacekeeping philosophy, which is based on respect for sovereignty, neutrality, and the use of force only as self-defence, is a product of these early experiences. Gloriously exemplifying the Indian participation are UN missions such as Indochina, the emergency force in Egypt and Gaza, major operations in Lebanon, Congo, Iran-Iraq, Angola, Namibia, Cambodia, Yugoslavia, Somalia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, and Eritrea, as well as ongoing missions in Cyprus, Golan Heights, Lebanon, Congo, South Sudan, and Abyei.

In the line of duty Indian forces have recently participated and continue to excel in various difficult UN peacekeeping missions, including in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Lebanon. Over 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are now serving in nine of the 11 active operations, working under harsh circumstances to advance global security and peace. They have frequently been praised for striking a balance between cultural sensitivity and toughness, which is essential for effective peacekeeping. Nearly 180 Indian troops have fallen in the line of duty in this march for peace, displaying their unwavering dedication and commitment to peace.

A crucial milestone in leading international peacekeeping collaboration was achieved in October when India hosted the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ Chiefs Conclave 2025 in New Delhi. The event, hosted by the Army for the first time, affirmed India’s role in shaping the UN’s approach to peace operations by hosting senior military officers from 32 countries that sent troops. India also frequently participates in humanitarian outreach by constructing schools, fixing infrastructure, and giving locals medical care. Thousands of civilians have received treatment in Indian military hospitals in South Sudan, and engineers have restored vital community resources. These acts support the country’s strategy of using peacekeeping as a tool for human security rather than just containing conflicts.

Marking a turning point in pioneering gender inclusion during UN peace operations, India sent its first all-female formed police unit to Liberia. Similar projects globally were inspired by this unit's effectiveness in boosting women's trust in law enforcement. Since then, Indian women peacekeepers have held leadership, medical, and aviation positions, demonstrating the country's dedication to inclusive security and gender equality. Additionally, India has sent female engagement teams to the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei and the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo. India has also sent female officers and military observers/police on numerous missions, as well as for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force. Aimed at improving the role of women in UN peacekeeping, India hosted the Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South in February in New Delhi, which hosted female peacekeepers from 35 nations.

In the recent past, the credibility of the UN and the UN Security Council (UNSC) in particular has been under question, as the body has been unsuccessful in preventing humanitarian catastrophes like in Gaza and Sudan. The continuity of unilateral and multilateral interventions by powerful countries across their borders without UNSC sanction, and the helplessness of the UN in mitigating incidents like the US striking Venezuelan vessels with impunity, indicate the poor effectiveness and need for reforms in the body. Conversely, it is also a fact that there is no other alternative organisation to the UN, with as much recognition and member countries, and being credited with numerous missions of various kinds. With most conflicts happening under the shadow of big power contestation, it becomes debatable whether India should continue contributing to the peacekeeping efforts of the UN.

India’s diplomatic and strategic footprints are enhanced by its participation in peace operations, wherein it showcases its acceptability and reliability as a security provider. India's claim to a permanent seat on the UNSC is strengthened by its prominence in international security forums as a major troop contributor. In Africa and other parts of the Global South, where India has geopolitical, economic, energy, and multilateral interests, the involvement of the country’s military also fosters goodwill among hosts. So, Indian peacekeepers are a tool of the country’s soft power, expanding its diplomatic and strategic outreach. It also boosts the confidence of the Indian diaspora, who are impacted by different disruptions while working worldwide.

Also, peacekeeping offers invaluable operational experience for the Indian military by bolstering their comprehension of civil-military coordination, command structures, and multinational operations. Such experiences boost ideological innovation and preparation for upcoming humanitarian or coalition projects. Conversely, if India does not send troops, some of its adversaries can take a lead by sending troops in certain areas, which may oppose India’s strategic interests. Demonstrating its commitment to peace, moral leadership, and international solidarity, India has been a consistent propagator of peace globally. This idealism is in sync with India’s multilateral diplomacy. Operational constraints Contributing troops for peace operations has a meagre impact on India's claim to a permanent seat in the UNSC, as it relates to a bigger issue of geopolitical power play between the body’s five permanent members (P5). A reform in the UNSC structure requires a change in the organisation’s charter, for which all P5 members must agree. The veto power enables any one of these members to prevent the adoption of any “substantive” draft council resolution, regardless of its level of international support. Articles 108 and 109 of the UN Charter grant the permanent members a veto over any amendments to the charter. Even if one member among them opposes a change, the UNSC cannot be reformed, thus obstructing India’s claim to a permanent seat of the UNSC.

Peacekeeping also comes with operational constraints for deployment to combat external threats, as troops and resources for peace missions may not be available at short notice to India. With multiple fronts emerging in the recent past, especially due to geopolitical turbulence in the neighbourhood, sparing resources for peacekeeping missions needs to be reviewed through an objective cost-benefit analysis. Many operations often face logistical and resource constraints and are influenced by regional and global power play, which may not be in India's interest. Delayed reimbursements, unclear mandates, and insufficient technology can affect mission effectiveness, impacting India's reputation, and need evaluation before commitment of troops.

These are also numerous security risks and sacrifices involved, which necessitate resources, procedures, technology, intelligence sharing, situational awareness, safety mechanisms, and legal cover. With 180 peacekeepers or the gallant “Blue Beret” heroes sacrificed in UN missions, India has the highest death toll of any troop-contributing country. However, it needs to revisit its policies to assess whether casualties due to firefights between various state and non-state actors in numerous regions are really worth it if India has no national interest. Morality and modernity India's approach to cooperative and fair peace operations is encapsulated in the “4 Cs”: consultation, cooperation, coordination, and capacity building, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. To give a decisive voice to troop-contributing countries in mission planning, India has been strategically promoting democratisation within the UN. This vision positions India as a reformer rather than a mere responder by fusing operational realism with moral legitimacy.

Adapting to new conflict realities in the future is integral for India, amid an increase in the prevalence of terrorism, hybrid warfare, and non-state actors in contemporary wars. For these situations, traditional peacekeeping philosophies frequently become insufficient. As a result, India has already promoted “robust peacekeeping”, which incorporates technology-driven solutions, improved intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, situational awareness, and peace enforcement. Also, India's experience positions it to influence UN peace efforts in the future. Instead of focusing only on ceasefire monitoring, the country supports the mandates that prioritise local ownership, conflict avoidance, and peacebuilding. India also aims to increase women’s empowerment by driving their participation to 15 per cent in the coming years, in line with the UN’s uniformed gender parity strategy. India's larger aim of collaboration and capacity building among the Global South by exchanging operational knowledge and boosting international solidarity is reflected in its efforts. For instance, officers from Asia, Africa, and Latin America are trained at the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in New Delhi.

India has urged for multilateral reforms in the UNSC, which reflects contemporary realities with countries like India playing a pivotal role in maintaining international peace and security. As the UN approaches its ninth decade, peacekeeping needs to transform into a more flexible, inclusive, and technologically advanced system, with greater emphasis on peacebuilding. India's eight-decade-old relationship with the UN serves as an example of how moral vision and national capacity can fuse for the benefit of the world. For India, peacekeeping is a reflection of its civilisational ethos (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) rather than just a diplomatic tool. The country’s skilled, sympathetic, and creative peacekeepers will continue to be essential in maintaining world peace as crises intensify. However, future peacekeeping commitments must be viewed with a realistic cost-benefit analysis, favouring India's strategic interest.