Why 2026 matters

A t this year’s edition of the combined commanders’ conference, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan urged the armed forces to treat military reform as “a continuous, institutional process”.

The expectation for reform was not created overnight. The last few years have seen a steady convergence of pressure from China's military infrastructure, disruptive technologies that have changed the nature of war, and a recognition that India's command structure needs to evolve in keeping with the times.

At the heart of India’s defence reforms lies a simple question: can the armed forces transition from a platform-centric structure to a genuinely integrated technology-driven military?

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had earmarked 2025 as the "year of reforms", which meant modernisation, self-reliance, and the creation of integrated theatre commands. This plan included a nine-point agenda that aimed at breaking longstanding institutional silos, fast-tracking emergency procurements and shifting towards new domains like cyber, space, artificial intelligence (AI), hypersonics, and robotics. In reality, 2025 became a year of groundwork for structural change. The most visible area of attention was the creation of theatre commands, which received symbolic legal impetus after the government issued rules under the Inter Services Organisations Act. These rules established the legal framework for the creation of theatre commanders who would exercise administrative and disciplinary authority over personnel from all three services.

Despite this step, India has not established a single theatre command in 2025. “Six years after the creation of the CDS, the fundamental theatre command debate is still unresolved,” Anit Mukherjee, senior lecturer at King’s College London, said. “The forces have modernised in pockets, but without a joint structure, multi-domain operations are difficult to execute.” This is a widely shared view within India’s strategic community. For officers who served in joint assignments, one persistent frustration is that operational planning continues along service lines. The Army, Navy, and Air Force may sit at the same procurement tables, but they still generate their own priorities and their own capability lists.

“The identification of operational needs remains the exclusive domain of the services,” he said. “Planning exists on paper, but there is no genuinely integrated acquisition organisation.” Amit Cowshish, former financial adviser (acquisition) in the MoD, said. That gap is becoming harder to defend as India prepares for the possibility of conflict in more than one theatre. China’s army operates under a unified western theatre command with real authority over land, cyber, air, electronic warfare, and missile assets. India is still debating the shape and number of its own commands. Whether a theatre command structure finally emerges in 2026 remains to be seen, and how disruptive that transition is will be one of the clearest signals if Indian defence reform is moving from vision to reality.

The procurement puzzle If theatre commands represent the organisational bottleneck, procurement is the operational one. Here, too, expectations are colliding with legacy structures. India has rewritten its acquisition rules multiple times in this century, from the defence procurement procedure (DPP) to the defence acquisition procedure (DAP) to the upcoming revised framework now under review. Each revision has promised faster decision-making and more transparency. Yet the experience of industry, particularly the private sector, is still one of long timelines and shifting goalposts. Cowshish argued that this is not purely a procedural issue — it is also structural. “You have the Capital Acquisition Wing, DMA (Department of Military Affairs), Department of Defence Production, Finance, Defence Research and Development Organisation — the services are all separate. People come on deputation, they move on. There is no composite acquisition organisation with accumulated experience,” he said.

The result is predictably uneven outcomes. Smaller contracts like the Make-II category of the capital acquisition under the MoD proposals have moved faster. India has seen progress in drones, simulators, tactical communications, and smaller requests for quotations have also moved quickly. But larger procurements like aircraft, tanks, and submarines continue to face delays. The Project 75(I) submarine programme is an example cited repeatedly in strategic circles. Twenty years after conceptualisation, it remains without a signed contract. Experts say that this is the kind of gap that must be narrowed if India wants to be taken seriously as a country capable of building and fielding modern systems at scale.

India’s external partnerships have run into their own problems. In late 2025, India and the United States (US) signed a new 10-year defence cooperation framework meant to deepen intelligence sharing and ease codevelopment of critical technologies. But in reality, major deliveries like those of the US-based firm General Electric’s F-404 engines for the Tejas Mk-1A aircraft slipped behind schedule, with only a handful supplied so far. “The tools of warfare are changing. The MoD must deepen its engagement with technology thinkers that can present compelling visions of where warfare may be heading, and work with private innovators to ensure the service branches are as well-prepared as possible,” Richard M Rossow, senior adviser at the Washington, DC-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said. “Some of the reluctance to move fast stems from concerns that large acquisitions can invite scrutiny over the process. Officials in charge of acquisition need confidence that their decisions will not be unnecessarily reviewed.” India is also diversifying its defence suppliers, moving away from the traditional suppliers like Russia to new ones like Israel and France. “Right now, the services sit at the same table and negotiate their priorities. That is not jointness. Without a clear national security strategy that drives capability planning, long-range procurement will remain fragmented,” Arzan Tarapore, senior fellow at Stanford University, said. “Procurement planning requires top-down strategy-making.”

This year has tested India’s defence modernisation in a way policy papers never could. Operation Sindoor was not a war, but it was the largest cross-border retaliatory action undertaken by India since the Balakot strikes of 2019. The operation featured a range of indigenous weapons like BrahMos that were used in combat for the first time, and India got to measure the strength, weakness, and readiness of its own technology base. The lessons learnt from this operation have since triggered an arms race between India and Pakistan. Major acquisitions after Operation Sindoor have included armoured recovery vehicles for battlefield logistics and rapid repair of tanks and heavy equipments; electronic warfare systems to counter enemy communications, radar, and drone incursions.

India has cleared one lakh worth of defence acquisitions in July, with an emphasis on homegrown systems under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Contracts worth ₹400 billion are being fast-tracked to boost air defences and cyber technology. The defence minister has introduced the defence procurement manual (DPM) in October this year, which is a new set of guidelines that is meant to simplify and streamline the procurement process. It includes reforms such as 15 per cent “growth of work” provision in repair and refit contracts. This will cover unforeseen fixes in contracts without the requirement for new approvals. Talks have also resumed on an advanced medium combat aircraft (Amca), India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet programme, involving both public and private sector firms. Next year will test whether the structural realignment begins and if policymakers are prepared to empower a smaller number of organisations with real authority and accountability.

Industry expectations One major feature of India’s defence conversation since 2014 has been the rise of private participation. Initiatives such as Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and startup-focused models have attracted innovators who would not have considered defence a viable sector even 10 years ago. Conversations with aerospace startups reveal cautious optimism. The policy environment is much more flexible now than before. “That answer will not come from the policy document,” Mukherjee said. “It will come from whether private industry is getting large programmes of record submarines, combat vehicles, airborne systems or just incremental work.” He added, “The truth is that private firms still play largely at subsystem and prototype levels. Until a major

platform is designed, tested, inducted, and sustained by private industry, India’s industrial base will not match its ambitions.” This is also where finance becomes a roadblock. Defence research and development is one of the rare sectors where investment cycles run 8-10 years, and outcomes are uncertain. The view is simple: Without larger balance sheets for investing in design and intellectual property, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will remain small contributors rather than national assets. This is why 2026 matters. It will indicate whether the private sector has gained enough confidence and capital to absorb risk. Without that shift, India will continue assembling technologies designed elsewhere. Even without structural reform, the Indian military has made sizeable progress in technology adoption, particularly where emerging domains are involved.

That is where the Technology Perspective and Capability Roadmap (TPCR) 2025 enters the picture. The road map is a directional statement of where the armed forces believe capability development must go over the next decade and a half. It has identified the key thrust areas that reflect global shifts, such as AI-assisted mission systems, hypersonic weapons, counter-drone technologies, cyber networks, space-based sensing, and long-range precision strike. This document takes lessons from previous TPCRs into account; even so, TPCR is only a guide which lacks specific details. “It helps, but in a limited sense. It does not contain the level of specifics that give investors confidence,” Cowshish said. From the perspective of the services, 2026 is when prototype cycles converge with operational needs.

For the Army, that would mean progress on the future ready combat vehicle to replace the T-72 tank fleet. There is an ongoing push to acquire 1,800 next-generation tanks, 400 light tanks optimised for mountain operations, and more than 700 robotic counter-improvised explosive devices, and battlefield systems. Trials of loitering munitions, networked artillery systems and long-range rocket forces are under way. For commanders along the Line of Actual Control, the requirement is simple: China has changed the tactical equation with roads, hardened garrisons, and forward infrastructure. In Ladakh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, the tactical problem is not theoretical. China has hardened positions, expanded roads, and inserted permanent infrastructure across high-altitude lines. The forces need systems that can respond in minutes, not hours.

“After conflicts like Ukraine, everyone jumps straight to drones or long-range fires. These are attractive, but without a concept, a doctrine that says how these fit into operations, procurement can become incoherent,” Tarapore said. The Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) agenda is similarly shaped by systems that can enhance decision-speed and survivability. Unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) programmes like CATS (combat air teaming system) Warrior and the stealth fighter Ghatak will begin hitting developmental milestones in 2026 and 2027. The IAF also aims to induct the Astra Mk-II beyond-visual-range missile, which promises longer range and improved seeker performance. Electronic warfare suites, satellite-enabled navigation, and integration into a tri-service communications backbone will determine how much tactical edge the next generation of aircraft truly gains.

The Navy’s challenges are also structural. With the Indian Ocean becoming a space for sustained Chinese presence, the Navy has gone back to fundamentals: new destroyers, frigates, and amphibious platforms that use indigenous combat management systems, advanced radars, and modular electronics. Private shipyards are now playing a bigger role. The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd-developed light combat aircraft Tejas Mark 1A after its maiden flight in Nashik on October 17, 2025 (Photo: Reuters) New priorities The government has already signalled that the coming year will involve the largest expansion of India’s military satellite network in history. A plan is in motion to place 52 dedicated defence satellites in orbit by 2029, with early launches predicted by 2026. This step would give the three services persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance coverage, from Ladakh’s high-altitude friction points to shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean.

Investments in satellite build-out underline a wider shift that wars will increasingly be fought through data, not just platforms. The budget also reflects the shift in priorities. As much as 75 per cent of the modernisation allocation of ₹1 lakh crore for financial year (FY) 2025-26 was earmarked for procurement from domestic manufacturers, a figure that would have been unimaginable a decade ago. Schemes like the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies programme (ADITI) under the iDEX, which committed ₹750 crore to defence innovation between FY 2023–24 to FY 2025-26, are drawing new entrants into the military supply chain.

These allocations have the potential to trigger a large cycle of production contracts for India’s defence industry, and a scale-up of component and supply-chain depth that has historically been difficult to achieve. India’s defence exports have crossed ₹21,000 crore in FY 2023-24, with Pinaka rocket systems, radars, small arms, and patrol vessels heading to over 85 countries. This is a 30-fold increase from FY 2013-14. The key drivers for this surge include the Make in India initiative and government reforms that have simplified the export process. Yet experts warn that export growth is “still shallow”, because most private firms are not yet supplying frontline platforms.

Certification delays, limited test infrastructure and the dominance of defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) over intellectual property remain consistent complaints, especially from MSMEs. “The current government has opened the defence space to private players to a degree that previous governments did not. We are beginning to see the formation of an industrial ecosystem, especially among MSMEs and startups,” Mukherjee said. The government has pushed the narrative of defence self-reliance hard. Exports have risen, startups have entered the sector in record numbers, and the ecosystem today is more dynamic than at any point since Independence. “However, the critical questions are: Is the private sector truly operating on a level playing field with DPSUs, and are the innovations being meaningfully integrated into frontline service?” he added.

The private sector’s biggest test is ahead. Until a private firm designs, manufactures, inducts, and sustains a major platform, a submarine, a UCAV, an artillery gun family, or a next-generation armoured vehicle, India will remain a component manufacturer in a world where strategic influence comes from platform ecosystems. In a sector where development cycles run nearly a decade, and cash flows are unpredictable, scale is difficult to build without large government guarantees, long-term orders, or national security strategies that do not shift every two years. India has begun redesigning the machinery of war, but its ability to absorb technology, empower private industry, and unify the services into a single fighting system will decide whether these reforms can effectively transform the system.