Chanakya and Sun Tzu: Making a pragmatic case for India-China engagement

This, together with US International Trade Commission’s report in August 1999, which felt that WTO Standardisation would benefit US companies in China and compel Beijing to adhere to WTO rules, was the reason the Clinton Administration recommended China’s WTO entry. As a result, China became the largest exporter in the world, accounting for 20 per cent of US imports, as the US Journal of International Economics concluded in a September 2020 assessment.

Sure, there are voices in the Trump administration that want the US to abrogate this on the ground that China is not adhering to WTO’s rule-based global order. However, on October 20, 2025, President Donald Trump brushed aside these calls and described the relationship with China as “G-2”, a peer. The authors want this global trend to be modulated by quoting history: “Whenever India has been connected to the rest of the world, supported by its strong coastal tradition, it has brought the country great prosperity.” They strongly believe that the policy of “self-reliance,” which was the core goal of India’s Third Five Year Plan (1961) and repackaged in 2020 as “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” is neither practical nor possible.