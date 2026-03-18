Chanakya and Sun Tzu: Making a pragmatic case for India-China engagement

Instead, “we should consider how India can leverage its position with potential partners as the world’s largest (or a major) importer of, for example, fertilisers, lentils, edible oils and hydrocarbons”. To this end, the authors suggest seven steps under “Thoughts”, five under “Travel” and six under “Trade” with this conclusion: “It is time for Chanakya and Sun Tzu to walk the same path, where the wisdom of India and the strategy of China meet, not in conflict, but in convergence, forging a new dawn for Asia”.
This idea might appear to be a mirage in the present context, but not impossible if we study current Sino-Vietnam relations. Hanoi, which resisted a brutal invasion by China in 1979, could settle their differences with Beijing in 2000. Hanoi even accepted the building of the 850-Km Kunming-Hanoi highway to allow land locked south-west China to use Vietnamese ports. Politically, however, it pursues a nuanced policy of “Co-operation and Struggle” — economic cooperation and resisting China’s encroachments in the South China Sea.