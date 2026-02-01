Union Budget 2026-27: FDI improves, but excess capacity remains
Manufacturers still have excess capacity to utilise, hindering new investmentsBS Reporter
> Though net FPI outflow is taken care of by larger net FDI inflows, uncertain global developments pose risks
Takeaways
> The Budget proposes to facilitate sales by eligible manufacturing units in Special Economic Zones to Domestic Tariff Area at concessional rates to increase capacity utilisation
> The Budget provides tax holiday to any foreign company offering Cloud services globally by using data centre services in India, till 2047