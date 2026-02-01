Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2026-27: FDI improves, but excess capacity remains

Union Budget 2026-27: FDI improves, but excess capacity remains

Manufacturers still have excess capacity to utilise, hindering new investments

fdi
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 11:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
  Challenges 
 
> Manufacturers still have excess capacity to utilise, hindering new investments
 
> Though net FPI outflow is taken care of by larger net FDI inflows, uncertain global developments pose risks
 
Takeaways 

Also Read

Premium

Budget 2026-27: A reformist reckoner for taxes, certainty and relief

FM: Building ecosystem for improving productivity, employment generation

Premium

Union Budget 2026-27: A Kartavya-led push to sustain growth momentum

Premium

Budget 2026: A status quo Budget with limited appeal for global investors

Union Budget 2026-27: Big push for SMEs with ₹10,000 crore growth fund

 
> The Budget proposes to facilitate sales by eligible manufacturing units in Special Economic Zones to Domestic Tariff Area at concessional rates to increase capacity utilisation  
> The Budget provides tax holiday to any foreign company offering Cloud services globally by using data centre services in India, till 2047
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2026 softens penalty, prosecution norms for individual taxpayers

Union Budget 2026-27: ECMS outlay nearly doubled to ₹40,000 crore

Union Budget 2026-27: Credit rises amid improvement in asset quality

Union Budget 2026-27: High-level panel set to review banking sector

No word on merger: Budget 2026 proposes restructuring of PFC, REC

Topics :FDIBudget 2026Union Budgetmanufacturing

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story