Amazon's global layoffs likely to impact nearly 500-700 jobs in India

Global technology major Amazon’s latest round of job cuts will also have a bearing on its India operations, with around 500–700 employees expected to be impacted, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Amazon has announced yet another round of layoffs. This time the company is gearing to layoff around 16,000 employees globally. This comes on the back of the 14,000 employees being laid off in October last year.

In India the impact would be felt among teams at AWS (Amazon web Services) and the retails operations as well. “One of the reasons for the India impact may also be the fact that over the last 2-3 sales events, the company didn’t get the right market output,” said a source in the know.

An email sent to the Amazon India team did not comment on the India impact. The company shared the note from Beth Galetti, senior vice president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon. “The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon, and we're again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted,” she said in the note. Galetti also added that this is not something the company intends to do on a regular basis. “That’s not our plan. But just as we always have, every team will continue to evaluate the ownership, speed, and capacity to invent for customers, and make adjustments as appropriate. That’s never been more important than it is today in a world that’s changing faster than ever,” she said.