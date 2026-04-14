Google launches Personal Intelligence feature for Gemini users in India

Google today announced the availability of the Personal Intelligence feature for Gemini users in India.

Personal Intelligence allows users to connect information from apps like Gmail and Google Photos to enable Gemini to answer personal queries.

The feature is being rolled out to personal Google accounts with Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers. This will also be rolled out to free users in the coming weeks.

Google, in a blog, said that Personal Intelligence has two core strengths: reasoning across complex sources and retrieving specific details from, say, an email or photo to answer a user’s question. It often combines these, working across text, photos and video to provide uniquely tailored answers.

This allows the Gemini app to tailor its responses by connecting across a user’s Google ecosystem — starting with Gmail, Photos, Search, and YouTube history. Imagine you are planning a trip to Jaipur for a vacation. You know you have received booking confirmations for your travel and accommodation, but the details are scattered across your digital life. When you ask Gemini, “What are my travel plans for Jaipur?”, it goes beyond a simple search. By securely referencing Gmail, it pulls your booking details into a clear timeline. Because it understands your context from Photos, it can retrieve a screenshot you took of a local map or a photo of a gift idea you saved weeks ago. It can even suggest a restaurant based on a YouTube video you recently watched about local food trends — saving you from digging through your history and multiple apps while you are on the go.