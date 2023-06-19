Home / Companies / News / IndiGo orders 500 Airbus A320 aircraft; largest order in aviation history

IndiGo orders 500 Airbus A320 aircraft; largest order in aviation history

With this new order, since its inception in 2006, IndiGo has ordered a total of 1,330 aircraft with Airbus

BS Web Team New Delhi
IndiGo orders 500 Airbus A320 aircraft; largest order in aviation history

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IndiGo said on Monday that it has placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft on the first day of the Paris Airshow.

"This will provide IndiGo a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035. This 500 aircraft order is not only IndiGo’s largest order, but also the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus. The engine selection for this order will be done in due course and so will be the exact mix of A320 and A321 aircraft," the company said in a statement.

Today IndiGo operates over 300 aircraft and has previous orders totaling 480 aircraft which are yet to be delivered between today and the end of this decade. With this additional firm order of 500 aircraft for 2030-2035, IndiGo’s order-book has almost 1,000 aircraft yet to be delivered well into the next decade. This IndiGo order-book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft, the company said.

The companu further said that the evaluation of the offers was shared and discussed with IndiGo’s Board, and consequently endorsed. With this new order, since its inception in 2006, IndiGo has ordered a massive total of 1,330 aircraft with Airbus, according to the statement.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said, “It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An orderbook now of almost 1.000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India. At IndiGo, we take pride in being India’s preferred airline for connectivity in and with India; and by doing so, being one of the leading airlines in the world. This order strongly reaffirms IndiGo’s belief in the growth of India, in the A320 Family and in our strategic partnership with Airbus.”

Also Read

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

Indigo Kolkata-Delhi flight grounded at IGI airport after tail strike

Sebi bans IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for two years

India's tax regime complex, throws up 'unexpected surprises': Micron

Timken Singapore proposes to sell 8.4% stake in Indian unit for $231 mn

Coal India OFS for employees to open on June 21; Govt to sell 9.2 mn shares

Stock broker Upstox records Rs 1,000 cr operating revenue in FY2022-23

Topics :Airline IndiGoairlinesAviation industryAirbus

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story