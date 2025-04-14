IndiGo to move operations from Delhi's Terminal 2 to T1 from April 15

Budget airline IndiGo on Monday announced that it will stop all operations from Terminal 2 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport starting April 15 due to the ongoing maintenance work. The flight operations will be moved to Terminal 1 until further notice, IndiGo said in a post on social media platform X. While operations from Terminal 3 will remain unaffected.

The airline further said, “While notifications are being sent to registered contact details via Email and WhatsApp, we’re also appending a list of flights that are being reassigned on our website, so you have all the information you need at your fingertips.”

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the runway work is expected to continue till July 2025. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam has stated that T1 and T3 will be fully operational and will efficiently be able to handle the passenger load, reported PTI.

“Between the T1 fully expanded and fully operational and T3, we should be able to meet the passenger requirements whatever is there,” he said.

According to DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the airport is expected to serve over 24 million passengers a year in the next 1–2 years, up from the current 22 million. This includes 5.5 million connecting passengers.