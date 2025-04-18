'Facebook is no longer the culture,' says Zuckerberg on fading relevance

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long harboured concerns about Facebook’s waning cultural influence, according to internal emails exchanged with Facebook head Tom Alison in April 2022. The emails, presented in court this week as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust case against Meta, offer insight into Zuckerberg’s thoughts on the platform’s long-term viability, Business Insider reported.

In one of the emails presented, Zuckerberg acknowledged that while Facebook’s user engagement remained steady in many regions, its broader cultural presence was eroding. “Even though the FB app’s engagement is steady in many places, it feels like its cultural relevance is decreasing quickly and I worry that this may be a leading indicator of future health issues,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg indicated that even strong performances by Meta’s other platforms — Instagram and WhatsApp — would not compensate if Facebook’s relevance continued to decline.

‘Friending’ no longer resonates with users

The Meta founder also pointed to a shift in user behaviour, noting that Facebook’s traditional model of ‘friending’ had lost appeal. “First, a lot of people’s friend-graphs are stale and not filled with the people they want to hear from or connect with,” Zuckerberg wrote in one of his emails.

He admitted his own preference for following influencers on Instagram or Twitter, suggesting that Facebook’s friend-based model might be making it less attractive compared to platforms emphasising the ‘following’ approach.

Radical ideas to restore relevance

In the email exchange, Zuckerberg proposed several strategies to make Facebook more relevant, including what he described as a “crazy idea” — resetting users’ friend graphs entirely and starting anew.

He also mentioned that Facebook's focus on fostering communities through groups needed more refinement. "I'm optimistic about community messaging, but after running at groups in FB for several years, I'm not sure how much further we'll be able to push this," he mentioned.

Zuckerberg defends Instagram, WhatsApp

In a major antitrust trial, Zuckerberg took a stand to defend his company's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has alleged that Meta used these said takeovers to suppress competition and maintain dominance in the social media space.

Zuckerberg, testifying as the first witness, argued the acquisitions were aimed at enhancing innovation and improving the user experience. He acknowledged that while Meta has evolved toward content discovery, connections with friends and family remain central to its mission. “Over time, the ‘interest’ part of that has gotten built out more than the friend part,” he said.

FTC trial could reshape Meta’s future

The FTC's case could potentially force Meta to divest Instagram and WhatsApp, marking a landmark moment in tech antitrust regulation. In opening arguments, FTC attorney Daniel Matheson claimed Meta eliminated competitive threats instead of facing them, leaving users with "no reasonable alternatives".

Meta’s legal team countered, saying the company competes with platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and iMessage, and noted regulators initially approved both acquisitions. The FTC’s case relies heavily on internal emails from Zuckerberg, which he said were taken out of context. The trial, overseen by Judge James Boasberg, will feature testimony from several top tech executives and could reshape the future of Meta.