Maruti has magnet stock till July, looking for alternatives: Chairman

Maruti Suzuki has stocks of rare earth magnets imported from China that will last only until the end of July. The company will prepare a contingency plan, including exploring alternatives, if the ongoing issue remains unresolved by then.

Asked about the impact of China not clearing imports of rare earth magnets — an item for which automotive companies must now seek a licence — Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava said: “We have stocks of rare earth magnets till July-end, and everyone, including us, is hopeful that China will resume supplies. We are also looking at alternatives, but there is nothing concrete to say at this moment. Talks are on with them as well.”

Bhargava added that the import squeeze was impacting both Chinese and Indian companies and did not benefit anyone. “China also has significant business interests in India, so there is no logic in what they are doing. By hurting commercial interests, they are harming companies in both countries — so no one really gains,” he said.

On alternatives being tested by several electric two-wheeler companies — such as replacing heavy rare earth magnets with light rare earth magnets, which are not covered under China’s export-control regime — Bhargava said: “It’s too early, but my understanding is that it won’t provide the same efficiency in a car.”