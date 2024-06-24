Home / Companies / News / Sumadhura Group eyes over 3-fold turnover growth to Rs 5,000 cr in FY25

Sumadhura Group eyes over 3-fold turnover growth to Rs 5,000 cr in FY25

Sumadhura Group, with a 30-year legacy, also announced a new logo and tagline "Foundation of Happiness", a company statement said

Real Estate, Realty, Housing
The commercial and warehousing offerings will be over and above the residential segment, adding to the overall portfolio and scale of group operations, Sumadhura Group CMD Madhusudan said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 3:39 PM IST
South India-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group on Friday said it is eyeing over three-fold growth in its turnover for 2024-25 to Rs 5,000 crore, mainly aided by new offerings.

According to the statement, this new identity reflects the contemporary image that aligns with Sumadhura's current growth, resonates with the target markets, and strengthens the group's position in the competitive landscape.

Sumadhura Group CMD Madhusudan said, "Sumadhura group scaled up the offerings in 2024-2025 with a target of 5,000 crore projected turnover from the residential sector from Bangalore and Hyderabad on the back of aggressive launches. In 2023-24, we sold real estate worth 1,500 crore".

The new brand identity marks a significant milestone synonymous with the new aspirational lifestyle and global standards, he stated, adding that the tagline, Foundation of Happiness' emphasises our commitment to crafting not just homes, but to providing exceptional and diverse living experiences.

"As we move into various segments, adding newer offerings to our portfolio, bringing global trends and aesthetics into our diverse spaces is key," he said.

Sumadhura Group Director, Sales & Marketing, Srinivas Moramchetty said, "The new logo and tagline seamlessly blends sophistication and global aesthetics. The clean, minimalist font with its elegant lines and curves exudes a sense of refinement and modernity. As Sumadhura embarks on an ambitious growth trajectory, this elegant and classy design reflects our commitment to excellence".

The group has delivered more than 50 projects in its area of operation, spanning over 11 million square feet and has up to 40 million square feet in the pipeline.

Topics :Real Estate Hyderabad

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

