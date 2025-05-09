Friday, May 09, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus gets USFDA approval for generic drug to treat multiple sclerosis

Zydus gets USFDA approval for generic drug to treat multiple sclerosis

The company's product is the generic version of Copaxone which is indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Zydus said the product, developed in collaboration with Chemi S.p.A., will be manufactured entirely in Europe. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat multiple sclerosis.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Glatiramer Acetate Injection, 20 mg/mL and 40 mg/mL, single-dose prefilled syringes. 

The company's product is the generic version of Copaxone which is indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Zydus said the product, developed in collaboration with Chemi S.p.A., will be manufactured entirely in Europe.

"This approval underscores Zydus' leadership in bringing complex, differentiated generics to market, reinforcing our commitment to providing a comprehensive range of therapeutic choices for patients," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said.

 

As per IQVIA MAT data, Glatiramer Acetate Injection had annual sales of $719 million in the US market.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.48 per cent up at Rs 876 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

