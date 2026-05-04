Carrier eyes $1 billion India revenue by decade-end: David L Gitlin

It will clearly be a key manufacturing hub. Initially, it will primarily focus on the Indian market, as the market is highly attractive. Over time, we will evaluate its role as a regional manufacturing hub and then take stock. There is a lot to like: a strong workforce, which we have experienced for many years in Gurugram. Carrier was one of the first, if not the first, in our industry to invest in manufacturing in India, beginning over 40 years ago, and we have seen great success with the workforce.